Connecticut State

Owner sells Connecticut salon to ‘worthy’ employee for $1

By Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WGAU
 17 days ago
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A salon owner who took a chance on a hairstylist right out of technical school 15 years ago, decided to sell his salon to her for $1.

“She’s a good hairdresser, a good barber, she’s very nice,” salon owner Pio Imperati told the New Haven Register about Kathy Moura. “I sold it to her for $1 so we would remain friends.”

Moura will pay Imperati rent but avoids other expenses salon owners would incur for equipment and other supplies.

Imperati, 79, has been in business for 56 years in various locations. He now works at the salon as an independent contractor.

“Eventually, it was a dream of mine come true to be able to turn the salon over to someone worthy,” he said.

Moura, 32, was thankful for the opportunity Imperati gave her years ago when no one else would and looks forward to the latest chance.

“No one would hire me because I didn’t have any experience,” she said. “We grew like a family. … That’s how he treats everyone who walks into the salon. Any person who works here, he wants you to flourish and become something of yourself.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

