Pohlad family's Carousel Motor Group opening Twin Cities' first Ferrari dealership

Carousel Motor Group, the Pohlad family's auto-dealership business, will open the Twin Cities' first Ferrari dealership this month in Golden Valley, it announced on Monday. The 15,500-square-foot Italian sports-car dealership, called Twin Cities Performance, will include a 2,500-square-foot "experiential" showroom and a 5,700-square-foot service center at 9191 Wayzata Boulevard, becoming one of only 45 Ferrari dealerships in the U.S. Besides selling the latest and used models, it'll also sell official parts and merchandise.