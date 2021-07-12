Cancel
Minneapolis, MN

Pohlad family's Carousel Motor Group opening Twin Cities' first Ferrari dealership

By Dirk DeYoung
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal
 17 days ago
Carousel Motor Group, the Pohlad family's auto-dealership business, will open the Twin Cities' first Ferrari dealership this month in Golden Valley, it announced on Monday. The 15,500-square-foot Italian sports-car dealership, called Twin Cities Performance, will include a 2,500-square-foot "experiential" showroom and a 5,700-square-foot service center at 9191 Wayzata Boulevard, becoming one of only 45 Ferrari dealerships in the U.S. Besides selling the latest and used models, it'll also sell official parts and merchandise.

The Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

Minnesota StatePosted by
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

Uponor plans $10M in expansion projects at 2 Minnesota facilities, driven by homebuilder demand

Responding to rising demand for its plumbing systems products, Apple Valley-based Uponor North America Inc. announced plans to invest $10 million into expansions of two Minnesota facilities. Uponor plans a 57,000-square-foot expansion of its Lakeville distribution center, scheduled for completion in June 2022. It’s also adding 25,000 square feet of...
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

Fifth (and final) round of MSPBJ's Women in Business honorees include U.S. Bank, Icario leaders (gallery)

The Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal today reveals our fifth — and final — round of 2021 Women in Business honorees, including entrepreneurs, nonprofit leaders and corporate executives from a variety of industries. We're recognizing 51 women, plus one Career Achievement honoree, for their professional achievements and contributions to the Twin...
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

MSPBJ announces fourth round of 2021 Women in Business honorees from Comcast, Starkey, more (gallery)

The Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal today reveals our fourth round of 2021 Women in Business honorees, including executives from manufacturing, telecom, law and other industries. We're recognizing 51 women, plus one Career Achievement honoree, for their professional achievements and contributions to the Twin Cities community. To learn who our fourth...
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

MSPBJ's 3rd round of 2021 Women in Business honorees feature Allina, Vikings, Wells Fargo leaders (gallery)

The Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal today reveals our third group of 2021 Women in Business honorees, including executives from professional sports, banking, the nonprofit sector and more. We're recognizing 51 women, plus one Career Achievement honoree, for their professional achievements and contributions to the Twin Cities community. They're in professional...
EconomyPosted by
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

Winnebago Industries buys Barletta Pontoon Boats for $255M+

Winnebago Industries Inc. has apparently acquired the taste for the water, announcing Tuesday that it's struck a deal to buy Barletta Pontoon Boats of Bristol, Indiana. Winnebago (NYSE: WGO), which is based in Iowa but has its executive offices in Eden Prairie, will pay $255 million in cash and newly-issued stock, plus up to $15 million in additional shares at the end of 2021 based on performance milestones. Another $50 million in cash and stock could be paid out based on 2022 and 2023 metrics if growth targets are met.

