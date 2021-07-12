Cancel
Adams County, PA

Special Weather Statement issued for Adams, Cumberland, Franklin, Fulton by NWS

weather.gov
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 15:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Turn around don`t drown. If on or near an area lake or stream boating or fishing, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until these storms pass. Target Area: Adams; Cumberland; Franklin; Fulton STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT PARTS OF FULTON...ADAMS FRANKLIN...AND CUMBERLAND COUNTIES UNTIL 345 PM EDT At 241 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated the leading strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Warfordsburg to near Big Cove Tannery to near Mercersburg to Greencastle to near Waynesboro to near Wayne Heights. Movement was northeast at 35 mph. Torrential rain is expected. Pea size hail and wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. Locations impacted include Chambersburg, Waynesboro, Gettysburg, Shippensburg, Greencastle, Hampton, Guilford, St. Thomas, Carroll Valley, Fayetteville, Lake Meade, Wayne Heights, Bonneauville, New Oxford, Mont Alto, Mercersburg, Scotland, Lake Heritage, Rouzerville and Marion.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

