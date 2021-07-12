Severe Weather Statement issued for Clarke, Wilcox by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 13:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-12 14:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Clarke; Wilcox A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN CLARKE AND SOUTHWESTERN WILCOX COUNTIES At 146 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Grove Hill, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Thomasville, Grove Hill, Whatley and Fulton. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH