Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Texas Democrats leave state to try to stop GOP voting bill

By PAUL J. WEBER, WILL WEISSERT
Posted by 
WGAU
WGAU
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R3BUR_0aucDwze00

AUSTIN, Texas — (AP) — Democrats in the Texas Legislature bolted Monday for Washington, and said they were ready to remain there for weeks in a second revolt against a GOP overhaul of election laws, forcing a dramatic new showdown over voting rights in America.

Private planes carrying more than 50 Democrats left Austin for Dulles International Airport midafternoon, skipping town just days before the Texas House of Representatives was expected to give early approval to sweeping new voting restrictions in a special legislative session. The numbers meant the House would not have enough lawmakers in attendance to conduct business and could not, at least for now, vote on the bill.

The cross-country exodus was the second time that Democratic lawmakers have staged a walkout on the voting overhaul, a measure of their fierce opposition to proposals they say will make it harder for young people, people of color and people with disabilities to vote. But like last month's effort, there remains no clear path for Democrats to permanently block the voting measures, or a list of other contentious GOP-backed proposals up for debate.

Hours after they took off, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott told an Austin television station he would simply keep calling special sessions through next year if necessary, and raised the possibility of Democrats facing arrest upon returning home.

"As soon as they come back in the state of Texas, they will be arrested, they will be cabined inside the Texas Capitol until they get their job done,” Abbott said.

As they arrived in Washington Monday evening, the lawmakers said they would not be swayed.

“We are determined to kill this bill,” said state Rep. Chris Turner, who said he and his colleagues were prepared to run out the clock on a special session that ends early next month.

Democrats' decision to hole up in Washington is aimed at ratcheting up pressure on President Joe Biden and Congress to act on voting at the federal level. Biden is set to deliver a major address on the issue Tuesday in Philadelphia, after facing growing criticism for taking what some on the left call too passive a role in the fight.

“This is a now-or-never for our democracy. We are holding the line in Texas," said Democratic state Rep. Trey Martinez Fischer. "We've left our jobs, we've left our families, we've left our homes. Because there is nothing more important than voting rights in America.”

The Texas bills would outlawing 24-hour polling places, banning ballot drop boxes used to deposit mail ballots and empowering partisan poll watchers.

The measures are part of the GOP’s rush to enact new voting restrictions in response to former President Donald Trump’s false claims that the 2020 election was stolen. More than a dozen states this year have already passed tougher election laws — but only in Texas have Democrats put up this kind of fight.

The state has a history of attention-getting political tactics. Texas Democrats, shut out of power in the state Capitol for decades, last fled the state in 2003 to thwart a redistricting plan. They ultimately lost that fight.

Turner noted this time the state lawmakers had dual goals. They called on Congress to pass the Democrat-backed, federal voting rights law prior to when they go on August recess, which is around the same time Texas' special session will end. He said the group would meet with Democrats across Washington, but a White House official said there are no current plans for a White House visit.

Turner said in order to pass the voting rights expansion law, the Senate may have to modify its procedural rules, but added, “I don't really care how they do it."

Back in Texas, Republican House Speaker Dade Phelan promised to use “every available resource” to secure a quorum. He did not elaborate, but some House Republicans signaled they would take action when the chamber reconvenes Tuesday. When Democrats fled the state two decades ago state troopers were deployed to bring them back.

In an interview with Austin television station KVUE, Abbott said he was prepared to keep calling special sessions though next year's election.

“If these people want to be hanging out, wherever they’re hanging out on this taxpayer-paid junket, they’re going to have to be prepared to do it for well over a year, he said.

But it was not immediately clear who was footing the bill for the Democrats' trip. Martinez Fischer said he would use his own campaign funds to pay for hotels for House members, but declined to comment on who funded the chartered flights.

Speaking in the airport parking lot, he blasted the governor for likening the group, which includes many Black and Latino lawmakers, to “animal or property, to say he will corral us and he will cabin us in the capitol to get this agenda.” After addressing the media, Black lawmakers led the group in singing ”We Shall Overcome."

Over the weekend, Texas Republicans began advancing measures that also bring back provisions to ban drive-thru voting, add new voter ID requirements to absentee ballots and prohibit local elections officials from proactively sending mail-in ballot applications to voters. Abbott also gave lawmakers a lengthy to-do list this summer, heavy on hot-button conservative issues including restrictions over how race is taught in schools and banning transgender athletes from playing in girls' sports.

The decision to flee carries risks, and no guarantee of victory in the long run.

Abbott, who is up for reelection in 2022 and has demanded new election laws in Texas, could keep calling 30-day special sessions until a bill is passed. He also punished Democrats after their May walkout by vetoing paychecks for roughly 2,000 Capitol employees, which will begin taking effect in September unless the Legislature is in session to restore the funding.

Staying away for an extended time could also carry repercussions in next year’s midterm elections, although many Texas Democrats are already expecting a difficult cycle in 2022, particularly with Republicans set to begin drawing new voting maps this fall that could cement their majorities.

For weeks, Democrats have signaled they were ready to draw a line. Adding to their anger: A Houston man who gained attention last year after waiting more than six hours to cast a ballot was arrested on illegal voting charges a day before the special session began Thursday. Attorneys for Hervis Rogers say the 62-year-old did not know that his being on parole for a felony burglary conviction meant he wasn't allowed to vote.

Vice President Kamala Harris applauded Texas Democrats for their "courage and commitment” before they boarded the flight. Back in Texas, Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick signaled that he would still try to pass a voting bill as early as Tuesday in the Senate. It was unclear whether Democrats in that chamber would continue showing up.

___

Weissert reported from Sterling, Virginia.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
8K+
Followers
22K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Dade Phelan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Legislature#Drive Thru Voting#Early Voting#Gop#Ap#Democratic#Texas Democrats#White House#Senate#Republicans#Kvue Abbott#Latino
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Congress
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Elections
News Break
Democratic Party
News Break
U.S. House of Representatives
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Week

The Democrats' Kamala Harris problem

In a provocative Substack post, Matthew Yglesias suggests that vice president Kamala Harris poses a serious problem for the Democratic Party. On the one hand, she's quite likely to be her party's next presidential nominee, in either 2024 or 2028 (depending on whether 78-year-old Joe Biden runs for re-election and/or lives long enough to complete one or both terms). On the other hand, her popularity lags behind Biden's, and the general sense in Washington is that she's politically inept.
Texas StateLaredo Morning Times

Texas Democrats in Washington, D.C., to meet with Stacey Abrams and the Clintons

Texas House Democrats will meet virtually Thursday morning with voting rights activist Stacey Abrams, former Secretary of State Hilary Clinton and former President Bill Clinton in their latest series of bids with the nation’s most powerful Democratic leaders. More than two weeks into their stay in Washington, Texas Democrats have...
Presidential ElectionNew York Post

DOJ may sue states like Texas for returning to pre-COVID voting laws

The Justice Department sent a stern warning on Wednesday that it may sue states that return to pre-pandemic voting laws, adding fuel to the fiery national debate over election integrity measures. The new Biden administration legal guidance stated that, “The department’s enforcement policy does not consider a jurisdiction’s re-adoption of...
Texas StateFort Worth Star-Telegram

Ted Cruz and other Texas Republicans, you sure give us a head-scratcher on the election

Republicans have again shown us who they are. They filibustered a Jan. 6 investigation by a committee evenly divided between Republicans and Democrats (which would have included their ability to veto any subpoenas). Now, after cynically appointing likely material witnesses to the select committee (whom they knew would be rejected), they have decided to simply abandon it.
Texas StateHuffingtonPost

Texas Lawmakers Sound The Alarm: Senate Dems Lack Urgency On Voting Rights

WASHINGTON ― Texas Democrats who left the state to prevent Republicans from passing new voting restrictions continued a public campaign in Washington, D.C., this week to convince federal lawmakers to pass sweeping voting rights legislation. And they have a stark warning: National Democrats are fiddling while voters’ rights are in crisis.
Congress & CourtsCBS Austin

Texas House members testify in Congress over election bills

AUSTIN, Texas — In the latest chapter of the special session quorum break, three Texas House Democrats in Washington, D.C., and one Republican testified to Congress Thursday morning on elections bills that have been the source of bitter partisanship since the beginning of the regular session in January. The U.S....
Washington, DCEsquire

The Bipartisan Backslapping of the Senate Rang Hollow Amid the Witless Bullying of House Republicans

WASHINGTON—Wednesday ended with one of the most distressingly cloying press conferences through which I ever sat. (The back-patting was so constant and vigorous that none of the assembled U.S. Senators was in any danger of choking on anything.) The event was to celebrate not just the Senate’s bold decision to talk about an infrastructure plan, but also, as everybody in the front of the room rushed to proclaim, the “fact that Washington can work, in a bipartisan fashion, to get things done.” And then Kyrsten Sinema, the implausibly important Democratic senator from Arizona, was allowed to take her bow.
Presidential ElectionMSNBC

Democrats want to flip 'defund the police' on Republicans. It could backfire.

The Democrats are rolling out a counterintuitive new messaging strategy in anticipation of the 2022 elections: Republicans are defunding the police. It’s an attempt by Democrats to counter attacks from the GOP about being weak on law enforcement; liberal lawmakers hope they can flip the right-wing narrative and argue that the legislative record shows the Democratic Party is in fact the fiercest ally of the police.
Texas StatePosted by
WGAU

US sues Texas to block state troopers from stopping migrants

EL PASO, Texas — (AP) — The Biden administration sued Texas on Friday to prevent state troopers from stopping vehicles carrying migrants on grounds that they may spread COVID-19, warning that the practice would exacerbate problems amid high levels of crossings on the state's border with Mexico. The Justice Department...
Texas Statespectrumlocalnews.com

Republicans tell Democrats to come back to Texas to negotiate election bill

AUSTIN, Texas 一 The special session in Texas is in limbo since Democrats have been in Washington D.C for three weeks. Thursday, they testified in a congressional hearing about the Republican-led election bill they are protesting. The Democrats continued to push back against the proposal, saying it restricts Texan's access...
Congress & CourtsWOWK

Pelosi, Schumer huddle with Biden on voting legislation

WASHINGTON (AP) — Top congressional Democrats huddled with President Joe Biden at the White House on Friday, looking to salvage their effort to enact federal voting legislation that could counter state laws restricting access to the ballot. The meeting between Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy