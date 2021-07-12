Cancel
Naomi Campbell Poses for Riccardo Tisci in New Burberry Campaign

LONDON — Naomi Campbell has placed the bottles and diapers to the side for the moment to pose for Burberry’s TB Summer Monogram collection. Just two months after welcoming a baby girl — her first child — Campbell was back in the studio posing for her pal Riccardo Tisci’s latest campaign.

