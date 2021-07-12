TESU Awarded $849,000 NJ PLACE Grant

Trenton-based Thomas Edison State University (TESU) has been selected by the New Jersey Department of Labor for a career-forward initiative that will merge apprenticeship training with higher education. The University is the sole higher education institution in the state to be awarded a NJ PLACE grant in the amount of $849,000 from the New Jersey Department of Labor to support 100 student/apprentices in completing their associate degrees, all at no cost to the student apprentice.