Everhart Museum to host ‘Light on Culture’ on July 17

Traditional artist Frank Littlebear of the Cree Nation will share music and dance with audiences at the Everhart Museum in Scranton on Saturday.

Traditional Native American music, dance will highlight event

The Everhart Museum will be hosting “Light on Culture: Free Admission Day”on Saturday, July 17. Entry to the Museum will be free all day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with presentations and displays, all free to the public, being featured from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Inspired by the Museum’s current exhibition Away from Home: American Indian Boarding School Stories, this event will examine American Indian history and celebrate Tribal Nation culture.

At 1 p.m., 2:30 p.m., and 3:30 p.m., NEPA folk and traditional artist Frank Littlebear of the Cree Nation along with the Red Visions Native American Dance Team will deliver performances of traditional music and dance on the Museum’s front lawn. Performances are 30–45 minutes long, so guests are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs. If there is rain, performances will be moved inside.

At 2 p.m., Associate Professor of History at Keystone College Kerry C. Roe, Ph.D., will guide guests on a walking lecture through the galleries as she presents “The Indian Education Reform Movement in Context” using her own research into American Indian boarding schools. Space is limited and pre-registration for the lecture will occur at the door.

In addition to presentations, there will be displays by Frank LittleBear and Gravity Line Forge on the Museum lawn from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. If there is rain, displays will be moved inside.

“Light on Culture: Free Admission Day” is supported by the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts Folk and Traditional Arts Partnership.

Scheduled Programs:

1 p.m.–Performance by Red Visions Native American Dance Team

2 p.m.–Walking lecture “The Indian Education Reform Movement in Context” with Dr. Kerry Roe

2:30 p.m.–Performance by Red Visions Native American Dance Team

3:30 p.m.–Performance by Red Visions Native American Dance Team

