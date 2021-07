INDIANAPOLIS (July 26, 2021) — Beginning July 30 at the Indiana State Fair, Hoosaier can get a taste of Indiana-based products from Indiana Grown members all over the state. The Indiana Grown Marketplace will be the largest gathering of local products in the state of Indiana—all under one roof. Educational displays will allow visitors to learn more about agriculture across Indiana while shopping for foods and products that are packaged, raised, grown and processed in the state. Fair attendees will also be able to experience artisan demonstrations that will range from soap making to herbal blending.