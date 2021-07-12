The Least Popular AC/DC Album Might Surprise You

If this was an article about the most popular AC/DC album, at least in terms of sales, it would be very short. The Australian hard rock legends' 1980 classic "Back in Black" is not only the best-selling AC/DC record, it's the second best-selling record in the world. Coming in second only to Michael Jackson's "Thriller," as reported by the Christian Science Monitor, "Back in Black" has sold over 49 million units. Despite decades of popularity and success, it's inevitable that any band with such a long tenure is going to put out a few clunkers. The 600 people Grunge surveyed were asked, "What is your least favorite AC/DC album?" and they had some thoughts.