City brings back popular Friday Prescott Park Gardens Tours

PORTSMOUTH – The popular Prescott Park gardens are heading into peak summer bloom, which means the free, weekly garden tours are resuming as well, starting Friday, July 16. The 10-acre Prescott Park, deeded to the City for the perpetual use and enjoyment of residents and visitors, contains a variety of individual garden spaces, from the formal plantings around the sculptural elements of the massive waterfront anchor and Cabot Lyford’s “Whale,” to the bed of hostas along the shaded Mechanic Street edge of the garden.