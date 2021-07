Thanks to a thriving social calendar, my makeup collection is finally getting the much-needed love it missed for a while. My black liquid liner, my eyeshadow brushes, and my palettes have been dusted off and are getting more action now than ever. With a host of events and meetings comes new eye makeup looks, but my skills have diminished quite a bit since my makeup hiatus. Applying liquid eyeliner is somehow the bane of my existence, and don’t even get me started on smudgy mascara. Something had to be done. Whether you just haven’t worn makeup in months or are an eye makeup beginner, here are the ins and outs on eyeshadow, eyeliner, and mascara, as suggested by two makeup artists.