Plug-in hybrids optimised for hooliganism and tax breaks? Sounds too good to be true. But Peugeot and Volvo are in the game, so let's find out what one's best. Fast Peugeots are supremely cool but the French maker is keen to remind us that its illustrious history goes way beyond the GTI hot hatches for which it's rightly famous. This one channels the 405 T16, with loads of power, all-wheel drive and space for the family. The 508 in any form is one of the greatest comebacks of the 21st century, and a sporty PHEV to bother the BMW 330e is evidence of Pug's towering confidence right now.