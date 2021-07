Coming to a state near you! Gamers in some places are going to find limits to when they can actually play. Because of climate change fears, residential customers are being told they’re going to have to cut down the power usage. I came across this link from the Washington Examiner. It details what’s taking place in five states, some of them very close to Idaho. Washington being one of the places where restrictions are coming. The writer at the Examiner details it’s happening in a state where a large share of electricity is generated by renewable hydro-power.