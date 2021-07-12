Cancel
George Strait Celebrates 'Single Anniversary' for 'The Breath You Take' with Throwback Snap

By Jacklyn Krol
George Strait celebrated the anniversary for his hit “The Breath You Take.”

The track debuted in 2010 and became a Strait classic. The tune reached No. 6 on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart and became his 83rd top ten success.

In 2011, the song was nominated for Best Country Song at the Grammys. It lost to Lady Antebellum (now Lady A)’s song “Need You Now,” written by Dave Haywood, Josh Kear, Charles Kelley and Hillary Scott.

“The Breath You Take” was featured as the fourth single from his record, Twang. Casey Beathard co-wrote the song alongside father-daughter dup Dean Dillon and Jessie Jo Dillon.

Jessie Jo Dillon spoke to The Boot about the song’s creation.

“I had that title for a while,” she shared. “I brought it into the session when writing with Dad and Casey.” She ended up throwing the idea out and the guys jumped on it.

Beathard is a big sports fan so they used that knowledge for the first verse. Surprisingly it was a quick turnaround. The team ended up completing the song in roughly an hour.

“It was really neat because we wrote it, and we were really excited about it,” she added. “George liked it so much, which was a huge honor to me. That was amazing! He put it on hold just from the work tape, which artists hardly do anymore.”

Finally, her father went to the studio when George was recording it. George Strait and her dad called her to let her know that they cut him. It turned out to be one of the final songs he added on the record.

George Strait’s Big Career Changes

George Strait took a complete hiatus from media interviews. He did this back in 1986 following the death of his daughter, Jennifer. He decided against interviews to not be asked about his grief and personal life.

“I just kind of shut down,” he told the New Yorker back in 2017. “I just didn’t feel like talking about it, so I quit doing interviews.”

He rarely does interviews, but if he does, it is solely about his music. Another exception is to promote his Codigo Tequila. He not only helped invest in it but also helped develop and co-founded it.

He also retired from touring over seven years ago. Although since his retirement he has performed a number of concerts, none were as grandiose as his previous stadium tours.

Furthermore, he (somewhat) officially ended his touring career on June 7, 2014. The show took place in Arlington, Texas at AT&T Stadium. His final show for The Cowboy Rides Away Tour featured 204,793 fans in attendance. This became the largest single-show attendance in a stadium in the United States.

