Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Old Lyme, CT

Tim King Retires After 30 Years as Coach and Educator in Region 4

zip06.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s the end of an era for Valley Regional High School with the retirement of Tim King. King coached the Warriors’ football and outdoor track teams in some capacity for more than 30 years, and he has also been an educator within the tri-town area since 1989. That same year, King became an assistant coach of Valley Regional’s outdoor track squad and the defensive coordinator for the Warriors’ football team alongside then-head coach Steve Woods.

www.zip06.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uncasville, CT
City
Ansonia, CT
Local
Connecticut Education
State
Connecticut State
Local
Connecticut Basketball
City
Old Lyme, CT
Local
Connecticut Sports
State
Montana State
Old Lyme, CT
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim King
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Idaho State University#Basketball#American Football#Valley Regional#Lyme Old Lyme High School#St Bernard School#The Pequot Conference#Valley Regional Old
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
News Break
High School
News Break
Education
News Break
Army
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Former longtime Sen. Carl Levin dies at 87

Former Sen. Carl Levin (D-Mich.), a 36-year veteran of the Senate and a key voice on military issues, has died at the age of 87. The Levin Center at Wayne State University in Detroit announced the late senator’s death Thursday evening, calling him "a dearly beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle, and life-long public servant.”
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden tells federal workers: Get vaccinated or submit to testing

President Biden on Thursday is directing all federal employees and onsite contractors to show that they are vaccinated or otherwise submit to regular coronavirus testing, a major step that will likely cause other private sector businesses to follow suit. Biden is also instructing his administration to apply similar standards to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy