Tim King Retires After 30 Years as Coach and Educator in Region 4
It’s the end of an era for Valley Regional High School with the retirement of Tim King. King coached the Warriors’ football and outdoor track teams in some capacity for more than 30 years, and he has also been an educator within the tri-town area since 1989. That same year, King became an assistant coach of Valley Regional’s outdoor track squad and the defensive coordinator for the Warriors’ football team alongside then-head coach Steve Woods.www.zip06.com
