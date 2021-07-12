Cancel
Oronoco, MN

Byron Man Injured in Weekend Motorcycle Crash

By Andy Brownell
Quick Country 96.5
Quick Country 96.5
 18 days ago
Oronoco, MN (KROC-AM News) - A motorcycle crash Saturday evening in Oronoco sent a Byron man to the hospital with what were described as moderate injuries. Olmsted County Sheriff's Deputies responded to the 800 block of Second Avenue Northwest in Oronoco around 7 PM Saturday after a Rochester woman driving the motorcycle unexpectedly entered the cul-de-sac and was not able to turn around. A spokesman says 42-year-old Krista Lane was going around 30-35 miles per hour and apparently laid the motorcycle down on the pavement when it became clear she would not be able to stop or make the tight turn.

Quick Country 96.5

Quick Country 96.5

Rochester, MN
Quick Country 96.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

Person
St. Mary
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
Quick Country 96.5

Pedestrian Killed in Minneapolis Hit and Run

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - A pedestrian was struck and killed by the driver of a stolen vehicle in a deadly hit and run in Minneapolis early today. Minneapolis Police issued a news release this morning concerning the death of a man in his 20s, who was hit by a speeding minivan on Lyndale Avenue in an area less than a half-mile northwest of Target Field. Witnesses reported the minivan was traveling at a high rate of speed in an erratic manner just before striking the victim around 1:20 AM. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Olmsted County, MNPosted by
Quick Country 96.5

Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office Loses Veteran K9 Deputy

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - An award-winning K9 officer for the Olmsted County Sheriff's office died earlier today. Sheriff's Captain Scott Behrns says K9 Deputy Rajko passed away peacefully today at 11:30 AM. Behrns says his handler, Sergeant Ryan Mangan, was with Rajko when he was put down after being diagnosed with terminal cancer earlier in the week and his medical condition deteriorated.
Rochester, MNPosted by
Quick Country 96.5

Car Crashes Into Several Vehicles At Rochester Restaurant

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - There was some excitement in the parking lot of a Rochester restaurant Monday evening when a car crashed into some other vehicles. A preliminary police report indicates the car was driven by a 77-year-old woman. While in the parking lot of Five West, the woman’s car crashed into a truck parked near the main entrance. Before she stopped, four other vehicles were hit and her car was on its side.
Rochester, MNPosted by
Quick Country 96.5

Deputies Deal With Physical Confrontation At Olmsted County Fair

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - There was a disturbance at the Olmsted County Fair Wednesday night involving a large crowd of juveniles and several deputies. It began when deputies told a 15-year-old Rochester girl to leave because she had been kicking over garbage cans and yelling and swearing at people. She had apparently been part of a group of 40 - 50 juveniles who had been roaming the fairgrounds through the evening.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Quick Country 96.5

Two Hurt In Separate Traffic Accidents in Olmsted County

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A traffic crash early Tuesday in rural Olmsted County sent a Twin Cities man to the hospital. The Minnesota State Patrol says a car driven by 37-year-old Daniel Auguste of Maple Grove was southbound on Highway 52 when “it left the roadway and rolled.” His injuries were described as non-life-threatening. The crash happened around 1:30 am near Chatfield.
Rochester, MNPosted by
Quick Country 96.5

Rochester Man Thwarts Sophisticated Cyber Scam

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - The Rochester Police Dept. is spreading the word about what is being called a fairly sophisticated cyber scam. A 59-year-old man reported the scam Wednesday to RPD. Capt. Casey Moilanen says the man received an email from Best Buy’s Geek Squad indicating his antivirus...
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
Quick Country 96.5

Federal Charges Filed Against Suspect in Killing Red Lake Officer

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - Federal charges have been filed against the man accused of killing a northern Minnesota law officer. The Office of the U.S. Attorney for Minnesota says 28-year-old David Donnell of Redby faces one count of second-degree murder and four counts of assault with a dangerous weapon. He is accused of fatally shooting 37-year-old Red Lake Tribal Police Officer Ryan Bialke after he and four other Red Lake officers responded to a welfare check at Donnel's home Tuesday night. The Red Lake Police Chief previously stated that the call involved a suicidal person with children possibly present.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Quick Country 96.5

Slain Northern Minnesota Law Officer Identified

Red Lake, MN (KROC-AM News) - The northern Minnesota law officer who was killed in the line of duty early Tuesday has been identified. Red Lake Director of Public Safety Michael Burns says Red Lake Officer Ryan Bialke died from gunshot wounds he suffered while responding to a call about a suicidal man in a residence with children possibly present. He says the suspect opened fire when Red Lake officers arrived at the scene and Officer Bialke was shot.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Quick Country 96.5

Family Of Minnesota Boy Thrown From 3rd Floor Balcony Suing MOA

We all remember the tragic events at the Mall of America back in 2019 when a stranger picked up and tossed a 5-year-old boy off the 3rd-floor balcony. Emmanuel Aranda was arrested and pleaded guilty to attempted 1st-degree murder and is serving a 19-year prison sentence. Aranda told investigators his intention when he went to the mall that day, was to kill someone.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Quick Country 96.5

2020 Murder Count in Minnesota Broke 25 Year Old Record

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A notorious record that stood for 25 years was toppled last year as Minnesota experienced a surge in violent crime. The annual Uniform Crime Report from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension shows the state experienced a record number of homicides in 2020. The total was 185, which was up 58 percent when compared to the previous year and was 2 above the previous record set in 1995 when Minneapolis was given the nickname "Murderapolis."

