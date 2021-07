HOLLYWOOD—Well, as I always say, secrets have a way of coming to light and that was seen better than ever this week courtesy of wicked Sami Brady on “Days of Our Lives.” Sami just despises Nicole and to see her sink so low to deliver the gut punch to her foe by exposing her fling with Xander just as her brother Eric got back to town was wicked. Nicole was heartbroken, shattered and furious. She was well aware her nemesis, was responsible for the truth being exposed, and Nicole wanted payback.