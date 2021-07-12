Mytonomy Raises $25 Million Series B Funding to Transform Patient Engagement: Level Equity leads Mytonomy's Series B raise taking a minority stake to support hyper-growth

UTRECHT, Netherlands & MASON, Ohio & MENLO PARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 28, 2021-- FRISS, the most widely adopted provider of AI-powered end-to-end fraud prevention and detection solutions for P&C insurers worldwide, today announced it closed a $65 million Series B funding round led by Accel-KKR, advised by FT Partners and endorsed by existing investor, Aquiline. The funding will fuel the company’s rapid growth with additional product innovations, deep market penetration and lines of business expansions. FRISS serves insurers in over forty countries today, and is well on track to deliver over $2 billion in fraud savings to insurers in 2021 alone.