(TNS) — After the COVID-19 pandemic sent the country into lockdown in 2020, many routine parts of life went online — including health care. Telehealth visits — long-distance meetings of patients and doctors via technology — have increased during the pandemic, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. From late June to early November of last year, an average of about 30% of health care visits took place using telehealth. The agency also found that weekly telehealth visits dropped as COVID-19 cases declined and rose when cases increased.