Arsenal have completed the signing of midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga from Anderlecht for an initial fee believed to be around £15m. The 21-year-old, who received his first call-up to Belgium’s international squad in March, made 33 appearances in the Belgian First Division A last season and scored three goals. Lokonga, who has signed a five-year deal and will wear the No 23 shirt, will reinforce Mikel Arteta’s options in central midfield with Granit Xhaka expected to join AS Roma this summer, while Matteo Guendouzi’s fraught time at the club ended with a move to Marseille. Dani Ceballos has also...