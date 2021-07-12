Cancel
Metabolomic Profiling Diagnoses Inborn Errors of Metabolism at Higher Rate Than Traditional Approach

By staff reporter
GenomeWeb
 18 days ago

NEW YORK — Metabolomic profiling may be able to identify a higher number of inborn errors of metabolism among newborns than traditional screening, according to a new analysis. A cross-sectional study compared data clinical samples from nearly 3,300 unrelated families that underwent traditional metabolic screening and ones that underwent metabolomic...

www.genomeweb.com

