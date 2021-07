Jarren Duran’s MLB debut stars in this weeks Red Sox Prospect Watch. Obviously there’s pretty major news this week when discussing the Boston Red Sox Prospect Watch, the MLB debut of Jarren Duran. That’s right, Duran got promoted to the Majors and it looks like the plan is for him to stay. So far, the outfielder has appeared in two games and has a 1-for-6 with one walk and one run going. It’s extremely exciting to see what he’ll be able to do in the Majors, this was absolutely deserved.