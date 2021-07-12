Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Austin, TX

Missing Truffle Pig Flyers Posted Around Austin Are Really Just Stunt Marketing for Nic Cage’s New Movie

By Nadia Chaudhury
Eater
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMissing animal posters aren’t new to Austin, but a recent one declaring a stolen pig has been spotted in Austin, thanks to an Eater tipster. The flier is actually part of the marketing thing for Nicolas Cage’s new movie premiering this week, Pig. The actor plays a Pacific Northwest truffle hunter whose prized truffle-sniffing pig (simply named “Pig) was kidnapped. The poster notes that the pig was last seen in Portland (where the movie was filmed) and that she loves truffles and mushroom tarts. There’s an accompanying Instagram account that has been sharing Insta-stories of the posters.

austin.eater.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Milam, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
State
Texas State
City
Portland, TX
Austin, TX
Entertainment
City
Austin, TX
City
Fredericksburg, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicolas Cage
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flyers#Truffle#Nic Cage#Texas Tacos Podcast#Tacos Of Texas#Identity Productions#Kutx#Tex Mex#Towers#Ghost Kitchen Restaurants#New American#Camile Thai Kitchen#Kitchen United Mix#Leroy Lewis#Italian#Grand Central
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Movies
News Break
Marketing
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Former longtime Sen. Carl Levin dies at 87

Former Sen. Carl Levin (D-Mich.), a 36-year veteran of the Senate and a key voice on military issues, has died at the age of 87. The Levin Center at Wayne State University in Detroit announced the late senator’s death Thursday evening, calling him "a dearly beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle, and life-long public servant.”
POTUSFox News

Biden says federal workers must be vaccinated or undergo regular testing, masks and social distancing

President Biden announced Thursday that he will require all federal workers to be vaccinated against the coronavirus or submit to frequent testing. Biden laid out a plan incentivizing Americans to take the vaccine, including paid time off to get vaccinated and $100 payments to Americans who get vaccinated, paid for by government. The president also said that federal workers will be forced to take the vaccine or be required to be tested regularly.
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Israel rolls out coronavirus booster shots to people over 60

Israel on Friday began providing coronavirus booster shots to people over 60 who have already received two doses of a vaccine, according to the Associated Press. Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced the news Thursday, making Israel the first country to offer a third dose of a Western vaccine to citizens on a large scale, the AP noted.

Comments / 0

Community Policy