Missing Truffle Pig Flyers Posted Around Austin Are Really Just Stunt Marketing for Nic Cage’s New Movie

Missing animal posters aren’t new to Austin, but a recent one declaring a stolen pig has been spotted in Austin, thanks to an Eater tipster. The flier is actually part of the marketing thing for Nicolas Cage’s new movie premiering this week, Pig. The actor plays a Pacific Northwest truffle hunter whose prized truffle-sniffing pig (simply named “Pig) was kidnapped. The poster notes that the pig was last seen in Portland (where the movie was filmed) and that she loves truffles and mushroom tarts. There’s an accompanying Instagram account that has been sharing Insta-stories of the posters.