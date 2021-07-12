Cancel
Economy

Fugent FuGENE SI Transfection Reagent

 18 days ago

Fugent has released its first transfection reagent for the delivery of RNA molecules. The new FuGENE SI Transfection Reagent was engineered to provide researchers more efficient delivery of siRNA, miRNA, and other similar short RNAs into human and animal cells, the company said. The novel, multi-component transfection reagent allows researchers to obtain robust gene silencing while utilizing low amounts of siRNA and reagent.

CancerGenomeWeb

Capio Biosciences, BioView to Explore Integration of Circulating Tumor Cell Technologies

NEW YORK – Cell imaging and analysis firm BioView said Wednesday that it has entered a collaboration with CTC capture firm Capio Biosciences to explore the integration of their respective technologies for development of a sample-to-answer clinical liquid biopsy assay. Capio Biosciences' microfluidic CapioCyte technology employs a combination of biomimetic...
Medical & Biotechrdworldonline.com

PerkinElmer to acquire antibody and reagent developer BioLegend

BioLegend provides its academic and biopharmaceutical customers with best-in-class antibodies and reagents in high-growth areas such as cytometry, proteogenomics, multiplex assays, recombinant proteins, magnetic cell separation and bioprocessing. The transaction will be the largest in PerkinElmer’s history and is expected to close by the end of the 2021 calendar year, subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.
SoftwareGenomeWeb

New Products Posted to GenomeWeb: 10x Genomics, Fugent, Pataigin, More

10x Genomics has announced pre-ordering for its Chromium X Series, a higher-throughput version of its single-cell analysis platform. The Chromium X can deliver routine million-cell experiments at costs as low as $.02 per cell, according to the company. The firm expects instruments to ship later this quarter. The Chromium X Series is compatible with all of the company's existing low-throughput and standard single-cell assays and is supported by the 10x Genomics Cloud Analysis offering for data management, analysis, and collaboration. The series includes the Chromium iX, an instrument that runs tens of thousands of cells per run, but which can be upgraded to the higher-throughput model.
TechnologyGenomeWeb

NuProbe VarTrace MSI qPCR

NuProbe has released VarTrace MSI qPCR, a research use only assay for detection of DNA microsatellite instability from tissue or blood specimens. According to the company, it's technology is designed to help overcome challenges of MSI qPCR including the unpredictable biochemical and biophysical properties of homopolymers. The VarTrace MSI qPCR assay features a lower limit of detection of one percent variant allele frequency.
New York City, NYGenomeWeb

Immunai Acquires Swiss Bioinformatics Firm Nebion

NEW YORK — Immune profiling firm Immunai said on Thursday that it has acquired Swiss bioinformatics firm Nebion for an undisclosed price. New York City- and Tel Aviv-based Immunai said the acquisition would allow it to expand its target discovery and drug development capabilities and that Nebion's experience curating public gene expression datasets would help Immunai grow its Annotated Multiomic Immunological Cell Atlas, or AMICA.
Businesssdbn.org

Senior Process Development Engineer | Illumina

As an Illumina Process Development Engineer, you will be responsible for new product introduction, process development and transfer to Operations library preparation, sequencing, and micro-array assay products. This role will ensure best-in-class product quality and optimized cost of goods through proactive integration of risk-based design requirements, performance testing controls, and manufacturing strategies into the product development process.
Jobssdbn.org

Scientist, Oncology Assay Development | Illumina

We are consistently hiring Scientists to join our Oncology Assay Development team and are using this as a standing job posting. At Illumina, we are driving the positive progress of genomics by developing the world’s most accessible NGS (Next Generation Sequencing) technology. Here you’ll find a career where every day brings new adventures, challenges, and breakthroughs. Join us as we catalyze the future of human health.
Medical & BiotechGenomeWeb

Cepheid Gets $28M From BARDA for SARS-CoV-2 Tests

NEW YORK – The US Department of Health and Human Services' Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, or BARDA, announced recently that it has awarded Cepheid $28 million in total for product development related to its SARS-CoV-2 tests. According to BARDA, the award is for the firm's Xpert Xpress SARS-CoV-2...
Marketskyn24.com

3D Imaging Market set to record exponential growth by 2028-end

The 3D imaging market is to widen extremely owing to the enhancement and modernization of technology in this sector.Especially in the sector of imaging has given the global 3D imaging market a palpablerise. Today, 3D imaging is used for purposes such as 3D modeling, 3D rendering, 3D scanning, and gesture recognition among others. The ever growing scope of 3D imaging in areas such as construction, medical devices, healthcare, defense, manufacturing, construction, and entertainment have opened up several new boulevard for the market to generate higher worth of its own. Our Research predicts that the global 3D imaging market is likely to take a hike worth US$ xx bn by 2028 from US$ xx bn in 2018. During the forecast years of 2018 and 2028 the global market is estimated to deluge at a CAGR of xx%.
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: Systemic delivery of targeted nanotherapeutic reverses angiotensin II‑induced abdominal aortic aneurysms in mice

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-88017-w, published online 21 April 2021. The original version of this Article omitted an affiliation for Nasim Nosoudi. The correct affiliations are listed below. Department of Bioengineering, Clemson University, 501 Rhodes Engineering Research Center, Clemson, SC 29634, USA. Biomedical Engineering, College of Engineering & Computer Sciences,...
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: Inferring ecosystem networks as information flows

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-86476-9, published online 29 March 2021. In the original version of this Article, the Affiliations given for the author Matteo Convertino were incomplete. The correct affiliations are listed below:. Affiliation 1 Nexus Group, Faculty and Graduate School of Information Science and Technology, Hokkaido University, Sapporo, Japan.
IndustryGenomeWeb

In Brief This Week: Sophia Genetics, Twist Bioscience, Dante Labs, MGI, Codex DNA, More

NEW YORK – Fresh off its July 23 initial public offering, Sophia Genetics said this week that it has completed a previously announced $20 million private placement of 1,111,111 shares to an affiliate of GE Healthcare, with which the firm signed a letter of intent to codevelop new artificial intelligence-driven analytics and workflow technologies to improve the matching of treatments based on genetic and tumor profiles of cancer patients. IPO underwriters JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Cowen, and Credit Suisse hold the option to purchase as many as 1,950,000 additional shares at $18 each.
Medical & BiotechGenomeWeb

DiaSorin Q2 Revenues Rise 20 Percent on SARS-CoV-2 Testing Demand

NEW YORK ─ DiaSorin said on Friday that its second quarter revenues rose 20 percent year over year, driven by strength in molecular diagnostic test sales. For the three months ended June 30, the Saluggia, Italy-based company reported €248.7 million ($295.4 million) in revenues compared to €207.7 million in Q2 2020.
Economymit.edu

Advancing industry convergence through technology and innovation

Launched in October 2020, the MIT and Accenture Convergence Initiative for Industry and Technology is intended to demonstrate how the convergence of industries and technologies is powering the next wave of change and innovation. The five-year initiative is designed to advance three main pillars: research, education, and fellowships. As part of the third pillar, Accenture has awarded five fellowships to MIT graduate students working on research in industry and technology convergence who are underrepresented, including by race, ethnicity and gender.
CancerGenomeWeb

Lithuanian Team Developing Droplet-Based Single-Cell Small RNA Sequencing Approach

NEW YORK – A European research project aims to develop a high-throughput, droplet-based method for simultaneous microRNA and mRNA capture and sequencing in single cells. The researchers, based at Vilnius University in Lithuania, want to apply the technique to assess the roles of miRNAs in cell fate decision during hematopoietic development at a single-cell level. The European Union has backed the project, called Droplet-Small-Seq, with a €146,000 ($174,000) Horizon 2020 research grant. It is set to commence October 1 and run through September 2023.
Benzinga

Analyzing Quantum-Si's Unusual Options Activity

On Friday, shares of Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) saw unusual options activity. After the option alert, the stock price moved down to $9.61. Exceptionally large volume (compared to historical averages) is one reason for which options market activity can be considered unusual. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. The number of contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed by either counterparty, is called open interest. A contract cannot be considered closed until there exists both a buyer and seller for it.
ScienceNature.com

Correlative multi-scale cryo-imaging unveils SARS-CoV-2 assembly and egress

Since the outbreak of the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic, there have been intense structural studies on purified viral components and inactivated viruses. However, structural and ultrastructural evidence on how the SARS-CoV-2 infection progresses in the native cellular context is scarce, and there is a lack of comprehensive knowledge on the SARS-CoV-2 replicative cycle. To correlate cytopathic events induced by SARS-CoV-2 with virus replication processes in frozen-hydrated cells, we established a unique multi-modal, multi-scale cryo-correlative platform to image SARS-CoV-2 infection in Vero cells. This platform combines serial cryoFIB/SEM volume imaging and soft X-ray cryo-tomography with cell lamellae-based cryo-electron tomography (cryoET) and subtomogram averaging. Here we report critical SARS-CoV-2 structural events – e.g. viral RNA transport portals, virus assembly intermediates, virus egress pathway, and native virus spike structures, in the context of whole-cell volumes revealing drastic cytppathic changes. This integrated approach allows a holistic view of SARS-CoV-2 infection, from the whole cell to individual molecules.
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Newborn Screening Instruments Market With Manufacturing Process and CAGR Forecast by 2031

Newborn Screening Instruments Market 2021 Segments and Top Players- [Perkinelmer, Waters, Natus Medical, GE Healthcare, AB Sciex, Thermo Fisher, Trivitron Healthcare, Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Medtronic, Masimo]. Industry analysis, growth development, and current trends depicted in the Newborn Screening Instruments market report are of great help for the new industry...
IndustryNature.com

Configuration of flowsheet and reagent dosage for gilsonite flotation towards the ultra-low-ash concentrate

Gilsonite has a wide variety of applications in the industry, including the manufacture of electrodes, paints and resins, as well as the production of asphalt and roof-waterproofing material. Gilsonite ash is a determining parameter for its application in some industries (e.g., gilsonite with ash content < 5% used as an additive in drilling fluids, resins). Due to the shortage of high grade (low ash) gilsonite reserves, the aim of this study is to develop a processing flowsheet for the production of ultra-low-ash gilsonite (< 5%), based on process mineralogy studies and processing tests. For this purpose, mineralogical studies and flotation tests have been performed on a sample of gilsonite with an average ash content of 15%. According to mineralogical studies, carbonates and clay minerals are the main associated impurities (more than 90 vol.%). Furthermore, sulfur was observed in two forms of mineral (pyrite and marcasite) and organic in the structure of gilsonite. Most of these impurities are interlocked with gilsonite in size fractions smaller than 105 µm. The size fraction of + 105 − 420 µm has a higher pure gilsonite (approximately 90%) than other size fractions. By specifying the gangue minerals with gilsonite and the manner and extent of their interlocking with gilsonite, + 75 − 420 µm size fraction selected to perform flotation tests. Flotation tests were performed using different reagents including collector (Gas oil, Kerosene and Pine oil), frother (MIBC) and depressant (sodium silicate, tannic acid, sulfuric acid and sodium cyanide) in different dosages. Based on the results, the use of kerosene collector, MIBC frother and a mixture of sodium silicate, tannic acid, sulfuric acid and sodium cyanide depressant had the most favorable results in gilsonite flotation in the rougher stage. Cleaner and recleaner flotation stages for the rougher flotation concentrate resulted in a product with an ash content of 4.89%. Due to the interlocking of gilsonite with impurities in size fractions − 105 µm, it is better to re-grinding the concentrate of the rougher stage beforehand flotation in the cleaner and recleaner stages. Finally, based on the results of mineralogical studies and processing tests, a processing flowsheet including crushing and initial granulation of gilsonite, flotation in rougher, cleaner and recleaner stages has been proposed to produce gilsonite concentrate with < 5% ash content.

