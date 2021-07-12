Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Fans Rally Behind Patricia Heaton as She Celebrates Three Years of Sobriety

By Megan Molseed
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G7svZ_0auc9ihP00

Actress Patricia Heaton was glowing in her July 10 Twitter video. The actress posted on the social media site after she was just finishing a 3 1/2 mile walk around her reservoir.

“Hello, friends!” Patricia Heaton exclaimed between breaths in the July 10 video.

“It’s July, where we celebrate our nation’s freedom,” the “Middle” actress said in the Tweet that was captioned “A lot to celebrate this month.”

Donning a baseball cap, a pair of kicky aviator shades, and a pair of rose gold Beats headphones, Heaton disclosed a personal achievement during the candid moment.

“Also celebrating three years of freedom from alcohol for me,” the actress beamed.

“So just wanted to share that with you,” Patricia Heaton continued.

“Message me if any of you are thinking about doing that if any of you are doing that now and need some encouragement or anything at all, ” Heaton added in the post before signing off by wishing her fans a great day.

While it was clear in the video that Patrica Heaton was sharing her achievement in an effort to provide support for others who may be starting a similar journey, the support the actress received in relation to her own struggles was amazing.

Patricia Heaton Inspires Fans With Candid Tweet

Within minutes of the video’s post, fans were congratulating Patricia Heaton for her choices and sharing their own stories with similar struggles.

“Patricia congrats on 3 years of sobriety,” wrote one Twitter user. “But even more, I love how you shared a personal struggle publicly which paved the way to then show the power of God—for all to see. Love it.”

“Thank you for this video,” another Twitter fan wrote. “You have motivated me to give up alcohol. I have been swimming and playing golf to get back shape. I find that when I go weeks without alcohol, my mind is so much clearer and I feel good. God Bless.”

Other fans shared the struggle they are currently battling as they work to totally rid their lives of alcohol.

“I was 6 days sober,” wrote Twitter user ~ms dar on Patricia Heaton’s Twitter post.

“Then Saturday happened. I ask myself every day, if Brad Pitt and Eminem can quit alcohol, why can’t I,” ~ms dar continued, adding that the star is looking good in her new life. “By the way, you look wonderful!”

In February 2020, the “Everybody Loves Raymond” star released her latest book “Your Second Act: Inspiring Stories of Reinvention.” We have to say, Miss Heaton, this is one amazing second act. And, the actress’s Twitter followers seem to agree!

Comments / 0

Outsider.com

Outsider.com

141K+
Followers
16K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eminem
Person
Brad Pitt
Person
Patricia Heaton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sobriety#Alcohol#Golf
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Gold
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV ShowsPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant Irritates Fans Because of Personality Quirk

The long-running “Jeopardy!” gameshow has collected an incredibly large fanbase during its time airing. Recently, however, fans are having trouble enjoying watching the show as one “Jeopardy!” contestant consistently misstates his answers, replacing “who” questions with “what.” Fans took to social media to vent their annoyance. This particular contestant, Matt...
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby’s Charming Home in Small Midwestern Town

Take a look inside one of “American Pickers” star Danielle Colby’s homes. Ever wonder what the homes of your favorite television show stars look like? It’s always fun to see whether a star’s home matches their personality. This is certainly the case for “American Pickers” star Danielle Colby. Photos of Colby’s home were recently released. And the results are both what we expected and not what we expected at all.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

Gwen Stefani Stuns in Sheer Silver Dress, Asks Blake Shelton to Get in the Photo Next Time

It turns out that country music star Blake Shelton is not a big fan of the camera. But that doesn’t stop his wife, Gwen Stefani, from posting photos of herself. Life is pretty dang good right now for both Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani. The two music stars officially tied the knot back on July 3. The happy couple kept their wedding small, however. That news did come as a little bit of a surprise to some fans, given the high-profile status of both Shelton and Stefani. There were roughly 40 family members and friends who made the trip out to Shelton’s ranch in Tishomingo, Oklahoma for the ceremony. That number even includes Stefani’s three sons who she shares with her ex, Gavin Rossdale. Her sons are Kingston, 15, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 7.
TV & VideosPopculture

Patricia Heaton Plots New TV Show After 'Carol's Second Act' Cancellation

Everybody Loves Raymond star Patricia Heaton is planning a return to television, just a year after CBS canceled her latest sitcom, Carol's Second Act. The new project already has a "script-to-series" commitment from Fox, even though the project has no title or writer attached, reports Deadline. Heaton will reunite with Aaron Kaplan, who worked on Carol's Second Act as well.
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

Patricia Heaton Set for TV Return with New Comedy on Fox: Report

“Everybody Loves Raymond” star Patricia Heaton has a new comedy show in the works. The outspoken Daytime Emmy winner will star in and executive produce an as-yet-untitled multi-camera series. Heaton’s new project has received a solid commitment from Fox, Deadline reports. Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment and Fox Entertainment will produce...
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

Patricia Heaton To Headline & EP Comedy With Script-To Series Commitment At Fox From Kapital Entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Emmy winner Patricia Heaton is eying a return to television with a multi-camera comedy that has received a script-to-series commitment at Fox. Heaton is set to star in and executive produce the untitled project, which is produced by Fox Entertainment and Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment. The project reunites Heaton and Kaplan who worked together on the CBS comedy series Carol’s Second Act.
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Goodbye Brad Pitt: Angelina Jolie would be in a relationship with a famous singer

Despite having been one of the most iconic couples in Hollywood, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt decided to end their marriage five years ago. But, beyond the time that has elapsed, their divorce is still a matter of the present and, in fact, it seems that, for the moment, it will have no end since they cannot agree on any of the legally requested points.
TV & VideosTODAY.com

This Jennifer Aniston look-alike will make you think you've found a new 'Friend'

Because it sure looks like it! And, in fact, sounds like the star of "Friends"!. In this viral video, which has been viewed 2.5 million times in two days, a woman who looks a whole lot like Aniston, says, "I want to quit. But then I think I should stick it out. Then, I think why would such a person stay in such a demeaning job just because it's remotely related to the field they are interested in."
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Why Is There An Arrest Warrant For Former NCIS Star Zoe McLellan?

You may not know Zoe McLellan's name, but you definitely know her face. The actor, who got her start on such shows as "Jag" and "Dirty Sexy Money," had her best-known role on "NCIS: New Orleans," where she played Agent Meredith Brody. Unfortunately, these days, McLellan is more known for...
TV & Videosgoodhousekeeping.com

'Jeopardy!' Fans Aren't Holding Back Their Thoughts After Watching LeVar Burton Guest Host

Best known as the beloved host of Reading Rainbow, LeVar Burton is currently living out one of his biggest dreams as Jeopardy!’s latest guest host. On Monday, the former Star Trek actor made his Jeopardy! debut, an opportunity he says he just couldn’t pass up. For nearly a decade, the 64-year-old Roots star has been vocal about wanting to take over the podium when the late Alex Trebek retired. Now, LeVar is helping honor Alex's legacy on the beloved quiz show, officially joining a roster of celebrities, TV personalities and past Jeopardy! prodigies.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

One Of Jennifer Aniston's Ex-Boyfriends Opens Up About What She's Really Like

One of Jennifer Aniston's exes is opening up about what it's really like to date the former "Friends" star. Aniston has been linked to a number of famous faces over the years, so it's easy to forget she dated Counting Crows frontman Adam Duritz way back in 1995. Yep, just as she was getting to grips with fame as Rachel Green she and Duritz were an item, a few years before her "Friends" co-star and real life bestie Courteney Cox was linked to him.

Comments / 0

Community Policy