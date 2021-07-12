Cancel
Vexus Fiber Deploys GOCare™ Connect for Unified Communications

 17 days ago

ALPHARETTA, Ga. (PRWEB) July 12, 2021. “GOCare Connect significantly advances our ability to deliver a differentiated level of service,” stated Larry Eby, COO of Vexus Fiber. “The remote call center capabilities of GOCare Connect are critical to ensure our continued growth in a post-pandemic environment. NuTEQ’s advanced analytics provide Vexus with real-time insight into each customer interaction with a visible “customer journey”. And, more recently, NuTEQ’s ability to deliver network light levels for each account accelerates subscriber trouble resolution,” Eby concluded.

