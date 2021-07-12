Cancel
Salem, OR

The new Salem-Keizer School Board is younger, more diverse and ready to get to work

By Rachel Alexander – Salem Reporter
salemreporter.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewly elected members of the Salem-Keizer School Board for 2021, from top left: María Hinojos Pressey, Osvaldo Avila, Ashley Carson Cottingham and Karina Guzmán Ortiz. Salem’s educators face a daunting task in the fall: helping more than 40,000 local students return to classrooms full-time, and addressing the academic and mental health needs of students who missed more than a year of in-person instruction.

www.salemreporter.com

