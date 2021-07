The Administration supports Senate passage of the amendment in the nature of a substitute to H.R. 3237, making emergency supplemental appropriations for the fiscal year (FY) ending September 30, 2021, and for other purposes. The bill provides $2.1 billion in emergency appropriations to: reimburse direct costs incurred by the attack on the Capitol; improve facility security; protect Members of Congress, employees, and visitors; reimburse Legislative Branch entities for COVID-19 pandemic costs; and enable Federal agencies to begin relocating Afghan Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) applicants and their families.