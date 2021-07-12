Cancel
Los Angeles, CA

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Season 13 Premiere Date Revealed

By Samantha Whidden
 17 days ago
TV network CBS has officially announced the 13th season premiere for NCIS spin-off, NCIS: Los Angeles.

According to CBS’ latest press release, premiere dates for the 2021-2022 fall season are beginning on Monday, September 20th. NCIS: Los Angeles will be premiering its new season on Sunday, October 10th. The network also released a video for the fall premiere shows.

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ to Kick Off 13th Season With a Number of Changes

The upcoming season follows a recent number of shake-ups in NCIS: Los Angeles, with Renee Felice Smith’s Nell and Barrett Foa’s Eric officially departing from the series after 11 seasons. At the time of her departure, Renee told Entertainment Tonight, “The door will always remain open for Nell at NCIS, but right now, it’s time for Nell to really explore her next adventure.”

Nell notably left the series to take over Hetty’s position as operations manager and was relocating to Tokyo with Barrett Foa’s Eric to eat up a new office there.

She also explains how she feels leaving the NCIS: Los Angeles set after more than 10 years. “It’s truly difficult when you work with people you love who have become your family,” Renee explains. “Who becomes so much more than your co-works.”

Renee then says she commends her character for stepping into her own power and really making a decision to serve herself rather than “people please” and serve others. “It’s quite commendable.”

Along with Nell departing, there have been questions as to what’s going to happen with Eric Christian Olsen’s character, Marty Deeks. This is due to the recent termination of his position as LAPD-NCIS Liaison Officer The termination makes him no longer a part of the OSP Team.

Daniela Ruah, Who plays Kensi Blye, responded to the rumors of Olsen may be actually leaving the show, by telling TVLine, “Listen if Eric were leaving the show permanently, we would know about that by now, and that’s obviously not the case. So, somewhere and somehow, things happen that change the course of where the story is going.”

The ‘NCIS’ Franchise Welcomes New Spin-Off

Along with NCIS and NCIS: Los Angeles, the new spin-off of the franchise, NCIS: Hawai’i, is also to premiere in September 2021. The series was announced in spring 2021, following the series finale of NCIS: New Orleans.

The new show reportedly follows a team from the Naval Criminal Investigate Service that is based out of the Pearl Harbor Field Office. The team’s leader in the franchise’s first female lead, Jane Tennant. Vanessa Lachey is playing Tennant. Others starring in the show are Yasmine Al-Bustami, Jason Antoon, Noah Mills, and Tori Anderson.

NCIS: Hawai’i is also premiering right after the 19th season premiere of the original NCIS series on September 20th.

