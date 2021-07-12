Cancel
‘NCIS’ Alum Jennifer Esposito Once Said That Performing For The Show’s Dedicated Fans Was ‘Intimidating’

By Anna Dunn
 17 days ago
Former NCIS star Jennifer Esposito talked about how performing for the show’s fanbase was “intimidating”. Esposito played Special Agent Alexandra Quinn from 2016 to 2017. Coming into the show this late in the game can be quite scary.

Esposito also had a lot of good words for Mark Harmon, the Jethro Gibbs actor who may leave the show sometime soon.

When asked if her run on NCIS was intimidating, Esposito said “for sure.”

“[NCIS] is such a well-received show. The fans.. they are die-hard for this show. So you wanna be very respectful coming in. It’s not my show. Mark, you know, he’s is the lead of the show and created a great character and a great environment which I think is part of the reason it’s still around. And you can see that come across,” she said.

Harmon has expressed a lot of gratitude for the crew and cast of NCIS in the past attributing the show’s success to the respect within the work environment.

“It’s run with dignity and respect towards the crew and the writing shows that towards its characters.”

While Esposito wasn’t on the show long, she came on board with actor Wilmer Valderrama, whose still on NCIS. Many of the original actors from the first seasons have since departed from the show, which has been on TV for almost two decades.

Many of the former NCIS actors still have good words for Harmon. Cote de Pablo, who played Ziva, even described Mark Harmon as a “father figure” in an interview.

Despite all the praise, Harmon tries to stay modest.

“My job was to get the ball to the guy who could do the most with it, without involving my ego. And if you got drilled but could pitch the ball to someone who could get another eight yards, that’s what you did,” he told Variety. “In some ways, that’s what I’m doing now.”

It Took Mark Harmon Years to Find Success Before ‘NCIS’

Mark Harmon may have a star on the Hollywood walk of fame now, but it was a struggle for him to find work at the beginning. Any role he could possibly take he was happy with. He had a lot of roles where he had one line or was just there to kiss the girl. But for him, it was great.

“You know what? I was thrilled with all those roles. … I got the part! The idea is to work,” the NCIS star said.

And it paid off. He initially found success with his role on St. Elsewhere. Then, NCIS hit it big.

The next season of NCIS will air this fall. NCIS also has two active spinoff series, NCIS: Los Angeles, and NCIS: Hawai’i. Mark Harmon will have a very reduced role in NCIS this season, only appearing for a few episodes

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America's most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

