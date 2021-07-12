Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

CLOT x Nike Air Max 1 K.O.D. "Solar Red": First Look & Info

Highsnobiety
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat We’re Saying: Edison Chen, Kevin Poon, and CLOT have a treat for fans of the Air Max 1 "Kiss of Death." After bringing back the iconic collaboration earlier in the year, and following it up with an alternate colorway, the lifestyle brand has yet another variation on the way. Previewed today on the CLOT instagram account is a new "Solar Red" colorway of the CLOT x Nike Air Max 1 "K.O.D."

www.highsnobiety.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edison Chen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nike Air Max#Nike Swoosh#Nike Shoe#First Look Info
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Nike
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Apparel
News Break
Instagram
Related
Shoppinghouseofheat.co

The Air Max 96 II Joins Nike’s Winterized Ripstop Range

As we move slowly but surely into Autumn and Winter, Nike is preparing us for the treacherous weather ahead. Now the Air Max 96 II joins the retooled winterized lineup, following the lead of the Air Max 97 and Air Max 90 in delivering a ripstop-laden black, white and red release.
Appareljustfreshkicks.com

Nike’s Air Max 90 “Lucha Libre” Nods to Mexican Wrestling

Nike’s Air Max 90 surfaced today in a special mismatched offering dubbed, “Lucha Libre” which celebrates the sport of Mexican Wrestling. Somehow someway, Nike is able to make things interesting. Take for example the Air Max 90, which debuted in 1990, well over 30 years ago yet still as relevant as ever. With new colorways, upgrades, makeovers, and other additions to the sneaker, great renditions have been created over the years which will now include this “Lucha Libre” rendition.
ApparelHighsnobiety

N.E.R.D. x adidas NMD Hu: First Look & Info

This year marks the 20th anniversary of N.E.R.D.'s celebrated debut album, In Search of.... To commemorate the occasion, adidas has teamed up with go-to collaborator Pharrell to release a thematic take on the NMD Hu, ultimately honoring P and his bandmates, Chad Hugo and Shay Haley. While some have deemed...
Aerospace & DefenseSole Collector

First Look at Drake's Upcoming Nike Air Force 1

As expected, Drake is set to release his own version of the Nike Air Force 1 soon. First reported around this time last year, a first look at the sneakers has now surfaced. Images of the pair were shared by @ovrnundr.io and @levibentlee on Instagram. The theme of the sneakers appears to coincide with Drake’s upcoming Certified Lover Boy album. They feature a white leather upper in the same vein as the timeless all-white colorway, but swap the midsole’s usual “AIR” hit with a cursive script reading “Love you forever” along with the addition of heart molding at the toe in place of the AF1’s traditional star traction pattern.
ApparelHighsnobiety

sacai x Nike Blazer Low "British Tan" Sneaker Release Info

What We’re Saying: sacai is currently not just one of Nike’s most popular collaborators, but one of the most in-demand brands in all of fashion. On the sneaker front, Nike and sacai’s collection of co-branded sneakers continues to grow at a neck-breaking pace, with hits such as the LDWaffle and VaporWaffle under their belt already.
Apparelsneakernews.com

A “Blood Orange” Nike Air Max 97 Joins The Expansive “First Use” Collection

Meant to celebrate the swoosh logo’s 50th anniversary, Nike Sportswear’s “First Use” collection has panned out to be one of the category’s most expansive lineups of recent memory. Although the Nike Air Max 97 has previously appeared in the roster, it’s recently surfaced in a near tonal “Blood Orange”-reminiscent color.
Aerospace & Defensesneakernews.com

The Nike Air Max 90 Goes Greyscale Right In Time For Fall

Simplicity is often misconstrued as lazy — especially when it comes to collaborations. But GRs have free reign over neutral palettes, often relying on Triple White and Triple Black colorways for easy sales. This pair of Air Max 90s, however, goes a bit against the grain, adding a slight tint to its latest greyscale debut.
Aerospace & Defensesneakernews.com

Another Undefeated x Nike Air Force 1 Low Is Revealed

Undefeated’s expansive Dunk vs. AF-1 collection welcomes another volume to its 2021 collection, revealed by the boutique’s marketing director Adrian Carter on Instagram. Like the other inclusions, this upcoming collaboration features touches of lux snakeskin materials on the Swoosh logo and heel-tab, while the remainder of the shoe relies on suedes both smooth and hairy. The five-strikes logo is seen emblazoned on the tongue label and pressed into the suede heel, and although not pictured, the insoles likely feature the aforementioned Dunk vs. AF-1 logo from this seasonal storyline.
Designers & Collectionshypebeast.com

Nike Air Huarache "SNKRS Day" is Adorned With Wild Cheetah Print

There’s a boatload of classic sneakers that have seen revivals on the market in 2021, and one that has been soaking up plenty of the spotlight is the Air Huarache. The classic silhouette — which was designed by the great Tinker Hatfield — has been offered in many a different colorway this year from collabs with Stüssy to original bring-backs, and now it’s being specially made in a new colorway that celebrates SNKRS Day.
Appareljustfreshkicks.com

Nike ACG’s Retro Air Mowabb Returns This Year

The Air Mowabb turns thirty years old this year, and to this day it remains one of the most beloved Nike ACG sneakers. Luckily for us, the Swoosh is getting ready to treat us to a retro release for the anniversary, starting with the classic “Rattan” look. Nike’s ACG archives...
Shoppinghypebeast.com

Nike Air Max BW "Black Violet" Flips a Classic

‘s Air Max BW “Persian Violet” is one of the most notable Air Max silhouettes from the first half of the ’90s, and now it’s getting remixed with a new “Black Violet” colorway. Retaining all the signature purple details from its OG counterpart but turning down the hues a few notches, the Air Max BW “Black Violet” supplies an undeniably elegant interpretation of Tinker Hatfield‘s masterful 1991 design.
ShoppingHighsnobiety

UNDERCOVER x Nike Dunk High 1985 "Gym Red": Images & Release Info

What We’re Saying: UNDERCOVER isn't slowing down following the recent release of its ZoomX Vaporfly Next% 2 collaboration. Jun Takahashi and company are already back alongside the Swoosh for another joint effort spotlighting a court classic in the Dunk High 1985. Offered in "Gym Red," the collaborative pair is slated to release at the end of the month on July 28 through Nike SNKRS and select retailers.
Apparelhouseofheat.co

Nike Antes Up Their Sustainability Efforts with the Air Max Terrascape Plus

The beloved Nike Air Max Plus is getting a design overhaul for Holiday 2021, further delving into their sustainability mission with the new Nike Air Max Terrascape Plus a. As per Complex, the shoe is said to boast recycled polyester on the upper, as well as an outsole comprised of 10 percent Grind Rubber, a material the company makes from factory waste and recycled shoes. Though the silhouette retains its signature aggressive shape, there are obvious alterations to its overlays. The typically thin vein overlays are replaced with a thickset, study cage not too dissimilar to that found on the VaporMax Plus, seen here sprouting from a higher rise lateral guard. Heel and toe overlays change shape, too, with the former reaching a tad further around to the profile side, and the toe’s plastic replaced with a shorter textile tact. There is said to be two debut colorways coming later this year, with the pictured white/blue option joined by a yet-to-be-sighted beige-based pair.
Appareljustfreshkicks.com

First Look: Pass~Port x Nike SB Dunk High “Workboot”

Pass~Port x Nike SB will be teaming up for a Dunk High offering that mimics the everyday workboot. Australia’s Pass~Port will be getting their very own Nike collaboration later this year with the team over at Nike SB. While the silhouette has seen a handful of collaborations over the last couple of months, the trend continues with this one dedicated to the everyday workboot. Featuring durable materials of its own, the sneaker comes constructed in nylon, suede, and leather in tones of green, brown, and golden harvest. Along with hiking-inspired laces and metal eyelets, a farmer-themed Nike Swoosh ankle logo, and double branded tongue labels, the duo goes even further to add brown graphics to the rubber outsole to mimic clumps of dirt after a hard day.
Beauty & Fashionjustfreshkicks.com

Nike Reveals 2021’s Air Max Model

Although we’re half way through the year, Nike has revealed their new Air Max 2021 that comes constructed with at least 20% recycled materials. Every year fans look forward to newly updated silhouettes hitting the market and this year Nike has a brand new Air Max 2021 set to debut in August. while the new model will be featured in a variety of different colors, this offering sports a Ghost, Ashen Slate, Obsidian Mist, and Obsidian colorway. Across the nylon and mesh design, Ashen Slate covers the majority of the shoe’s base and overlays while Obsidian paints Nike Swoosh branding and the heel tab. New additions to the Air Max silhouette are found at the bottom with a fresh new Aur Unit and a cored-out foam midsole for a much lighter feel. Along with a futuristic design and a handful of updated features, the Air Max 2021 will look to be a major hit this second half of the year.
ApparelSole Collector

First Look at the New Patta x Air Max 1 Releasing This Year

One of the stores that helped make Nike Air Max sneakers coveted in the late 2000s and 2010s is linking back up with the Swoosh for a new project. Amsterdam retailer Patta is set to release a new set of Air Max 1 sneakers soon, and today we have a first look via images shared by Twitter user @StashedSNKRS. The pair pictured is said to be one of two styles on the way, this one coming in Metallic Silver/Monarch/Pure Platinum while a second colorway is expected to feature similar blocking in Metallic Silver/Noise Aqua/Pure Platinum. The early information comes courtesy of @pyleaks, which is also listing an expected retail price of $160 for the pairs.
Apparelsneakernews.com

The Women’s Nike Air Max Verona Is Blushing Pink

From the Nike Air Max 97 to the Nike Dunk Low Disrupt, the Swoosh has been gradually revealing a slew of tonal pink releases that align with pastel footwear trends. Next to ride the wave of popularity is the Nike Air Max Verona—one of the brand’s newest lifestyle silhouettes for women.
LifestyleHighsnobiety

Human Made x adidas Tokio Solar: Official Images & Release Info

Price: ¥24,200 (approximately $220) What We’re Saying: Nigo and Human Made are never not collaborating. While currently prepping a release alongside KAWS, the Japanese label is also gearing up for yet another joint effort with adidas. Here, we find the frequent collaborators once again spotlighting the Tokio Solar, which is due to arrive in two new colorways in just a matter of days.
ApparelHighsnobiety

Offspring x adidas ZX 9000 "London": First Look & Info

What We’re Saying: Offspring and adidas are embarking on a new multi-sneaker collaboration as a followup to 2019's "London to LA" pack. This week, the UK retailer is giving us our first look at the latest entry from the partnership, as the "London to LA Part 2" initiative is led by an intriguing take on the ZX 9000.

Comments / 0

Community Policy