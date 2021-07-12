Bloober Team’s leaked concepts aren’t Silent Hill

As many of us now know, it appears that EA has indeed heard our cries for some sort of revival for the Dead Space franchise and they are finally giving us just that in the form of a total remake of the original game. While that is perhaps playing it a bit on the safe side, and a more ambitious true 4th game in the storyline would have perhaps been preferable – especially seeing how well the original game still holds up – at this point, any form of a return to the series is welcome. But given that it is a remake and not just a remaster, and thus, able to take advantage of all of the lessons learned and advancements in game development that we’ve seen over the 14 years since the game’s release, here’s hoping that EA Motive are given the time and resources needed to do the game justice, and maintain what is needed to ensure a successful remake while smoothing over the game’s few rough edges and keeping what Visceral Games got right intact. It’s certainly true that most things about Dead Space hold up just fine today – especially if you don’t get hung up on dated graphics too easily, but the truth is there is nothing from that long ago that couldn’t be smoothed over today, so for now, let’s talk about a few of those things that hopefully EA Motive has the foresight to address in the upcoming remake.