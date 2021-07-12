Cancel
Video Games

Bloober Team’s leaked concepts aren’t Silent Hill

By Alex Atkin
mspoweruser.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter forming a new partnership with Konami recently, rumours have been running wild about the possibility of a new Silent Hill game, however, Bloober Team’s recently discovered concepts aren’t it. Dedicated sleuthing Silent Hill fans discovered that Bloober Team had a number of listings on the EU’s Creative Europe website,...

Video GamesPosted by
GAMINGbible

‘Post Trauma’ Looks Like The Silent Hill Game We Deserve

Though Silent Hill is one of the most successful gaming horror franchises of all time, there hasn't been a new title for the series in a long time. Silent Hills was in development a long while ago but following the Konami and Hideo Kojima fall out, we've been waiting for any official signs that a new title would be on the way. While we wait though, a Silent Hill inspired horror game, Post Trauma has been announced and it looks capable of filling the horror hole in our hearts.
Video GamesPlayStation LifeStyle

PS4 and Xbox One Versions of Silent Hill-Inspired Tormented Souls No Longer Cancelled

The previously-cancelled last-gen versions of survival horror game Tormented Souls have been re-confirmed by publisher PQube. The company quietly cancelled Tormented Souls‘ PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions back in February without an explanation, and didn’t say why they’ve been re-confirmed either. The game will also get a physical edition for the PS4 alongside PS5 and Nintendo Switch physical editions.
Video Gamesdreadxp.com

Ultra-Indie Daily Dose: Ash Pines Is GBA Silent Hill

Hello, you glorious gluttons for all things indie horror! Are you just starving for the newest of the new, the most unknownest of the unknown? If so, you’ve come to the right place. Welcome to the Ultra-Indie Daily Dose! In this series, we’re going to pick a new game every day from an indie horror creator you’ve probably never heard of. No million-dollar budgets or factory productions. This is the space for the little guy with not but a developer toolkit and a dream. So if you’re down to roll the dice on something different, then stick around and check it out!
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Norman Reedus posts disturbing selfie with Silent Hill 3 bunny

Silent Hills still keeps people awake at night, and for good reason: the cancelled survival horror was to be directed by Hideo Kojima and Guillermo del Toro, it was to star Norman Reedus, and its playable demo P.T. was so terrifying it has spawned hordes of clones. When Kojima departed Konami in 2015, the latter said that it will "continue to develop the Silent Hill series," but there's been no further word since.
Video Gamessegmentnext.com

Norman Reedus Fuels Silent Hill Rumors With Robbie, The Rabbit

It just seems like the stream of Silent Hill rumors and speculations will continue to flow until the game is actually announced. Taking to Instagram earlier today, actor Norman Reedus shared a clip of himself in a skeletal Halloween costume as he tries to hold hands with Robbie, the Rabbit.
Video GamesComicBook

Did Norman Reedus Just Tease a Silent Hills Revival?

Did Norman Reedus just tease a new Silent Hill game or possibly the return of Silent Hills, also known as P.T., a horror game from Konami, Hideo Kojima, and Guillermo del Toro that was famously canceled in 2015. Taking to Instagram, Norman Reedus, who was set to play a character in the cancelled Silent Hills game, posted a cryptic video clip featuring what appears to be Robbie the Rabbit, a character from Silent Hill 3. This was done with zero context, and thus ignited a whole host of speculation.
Video GamesGame Informer Online

A Hidden Face With An Eyepatch Sets Off More Abandoned Speculation

Blue Box Game Studios is heading towards not only the release of their game Abandoned, but first the launch of a real-time trailer app for the PlayStation 5. Set to release on August 10, this app now known as “Abandoned: Real Time Experience” will feature multiple in-engine videos running off the PS5 hardware. In a new tweet today, Blue Box posted a teaser image for the app that’s reviving some fan theories about the project having Konami’s and/or Hideo Kojima’s involvement.
Video GamesThe Verge

Halo Infinite’s first multiplayer beta begins on July 29th

The first Halo Infinite multiplayer technical preview will start tomorrow, July 29th. The beta will run until Sunday August 1st, offering a short chance for those invited to test Halo Infinite’s multiplayer aspects. It’s the first of many technical previews for Halo Infinite, as Microsoft prepares to launch the free multiplayer game mode later this year.
Video Gamesdsogaming.com

First Halo Infinite Multiplayer Tech Preview launches this weekend

The Halo Infinite multiplayer technical preview will begin on July 29th and will last until August 1st. Microsoft and 343 Industries will share more details tomorrow. Let’s also hope that the multiplayer technical preview won’t have any NDA. John is the founder and Editor in Chief at DSOGaming. He is...
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Dead Space Remake – 5 Issues it Needs to Address

As many of us now know, it appears that EA has indeed heard our cries for some sort of revival for the Dead Space franchise and they are finally giving us just that in the form of a total remake of the original game. While that is perhaps playing it a bit on the safe side, and a more ambitious true 4th game in the storyline would have perhaps been preferable – especially seeing how well the original game still holds up – at this point, any form of a return to the series is welcome. But given that it is a remake and not just a remaster, and thus, able to take advantage of all of the lessons learned and advancements in game development that we’ve seen over the 14 years since the game’s release, here’s hoping that EA Motive are given the time and resources needed to do the game justice, and maintain what is needed to ensure a successful remake while smoothing over the game’s few rough edges and keeping what Visceral Games got right intact. It’s certainly true that most things about Dead Space hold up just fine today – especially if you don’t get hung up on dated graphics too easily, but the truth is there is nothing from that long ago that couldn’t be smoothed over today, so for now, let’s talk about a few of those things that hopefully EA Motive has the foresight to address in the upcoming remake.
Video Gamescramgaming.com

The Ascent Review PC – Engaging Cyberpunk Action

Curve Digital and developer Neon Giant present, the cyberpunk themed, The Ascent which launches on Xbox consoles and PC. This is a top-down shooter with some RPG elements. With its relatively low price of entry is this shooter worth diving in to? Take a look at our The Ascent review for the full picture.
Video Gamesculturedvultures.com

Samurai Warriors 5 (PS4) REVIEW – A Right Ronin Reboot

Home Gaming Game Reviews Samurai Warriors 5 (PS4) REVIEW – A Right Ronin Reboot. Suiting up and getting to play as a samurai is probably one of the most influential power fantasies in all of video games. Sure, there are several award-winning games out there that let you be a fictional character in a historical setting, but what about getting to be one of the actual, historical, legendary samurai and slashing away entire armies, all while revolving around a dramatic shonen rivalry?
Video Gamestotalgamingnetwork.com

Co-op Dungeon Crawling Comes to Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One in Blightbound

We are a Dutch indie studio based in Utrecht and were founded in the Netherlands in 2007. Since 2018, we have been working with Devolver Digital to bring players our game Blightbound, a multiplayer cooperative 2.5D dungeon crawler that is available now on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. Blightbound can be played a couple different ways: via couch co-op, with AI teammates, with other players online, or any combination of the above. If you like what you’re hearing, stick around for more details on the general gameplay and metagame of Blightbound.

