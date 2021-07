New footage from the scene of the deadly building collapse in Surfside, Florida shows damage in the condo’s garage just minutes before the structure came down last week. Adriana Sarmiento, who posted the video on TikTok, told WLS in Chicago that she was swimming at her hotel next to the Champlain Towers South when she heard a crash. She went to the street to check out the noise and saw debris littering the garage and water rushing in: