Patricia Heaton Says She Will ‘Make’ Her Sons Watch ‘Everybody Loves Raymond’ at Her Funeral

Actress Patricia Heaton has four sons, and unfortunately for her, other actors are getting all her sons’ attention.

During the pandemic, you might have thought Heaton’s sons would take the opportunity to catch up on their mom’s long-running TV show, “Everybody Loves Raymond.” But no: the boys had never seen any of Heaton’s TV shows before the pandemic, and as the pandemic now ebbs, they still haven’t.

The actress is married to the English actor and director David Hunt. Heaton said their family watched “The Sopranos” and “Veep” in their entirety during the pandemic. So apparently, Julia Louis-Dreyfus stole the show from Heaton.

“You know what I’m going to do?” Heaton told Us Weekly this April. “I’m going to make them sit at my funeral for nine years of ‘[Everybody Loves] Raymond.’ It’s gonna be the longest funeral in recorded history. And they are going to watch it, damn it.”

Watch Heaton detail her funeral plans here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8aKxeRGew88

Patricia Heaton Marks Three Years Sober

This month, Heaton celebrated the three-year anniversary of her decision to get sober. She marked the occasion with a hike and an Instagram post.

“A lot to celebrate this month. #3years,” Heaton posted to Instagram earlier this month.

Heaton told Parade magazine last year that she was a regular drinker who had come to really enjoy cocktail hour. She grew worried she was becoming a heavy drinker, so she decided to quit drinking entirely.

“I miss it terribly, but at the end of the day, I feel better,” Heaton told Parade. “I noticed that I was looking forward every night to cocktails. And if I happened to go to lunch, I might have a glass of wine or Prosecco. There’s an actual statistic that women who were moderate drinkers in their 30s and 40s often become alcoholics in their 50s and 60s. I think it’s something about your children leaving the house and the things that used to anchor you are no longer there. You’re a little bit at sea, and so you reach for the bottle to dull the uncertainty. I sensed that a bit with myself.”

“And as your hormones change, you can’t really process alcohol the same way you did when you were younger,” she added. “I’ve stopped, and my life has improved significantly.”

Meanwhile, if Patricia Heaton’s sons ever do watch her show, she says they will see some of her essential qualities on display. That’s because her character from “Everybody Loves Raymond,” Debra Barone, encapsulates a lot of what she was going through in her life at the time.

“In every character you play, there’s an essence of who you are as a person,” Heaton said. “So I relate to them all. But I think both Debra Barone and Frankie Heck [from ‘The Middle’] are a perfect combination of me. They were a lovely mirroring of what I was going through, so I really related to them.”