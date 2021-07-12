‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Fall Premiere Date Announced by CBS

It’s the news all “NCIS” fans have been waiting for – the premiere date for “NCIS: Hawai’i.” CBS just announced its plans to air the very first episode of the new spin-off series this fall. “NCIS: Hawai’i” will premiere on Monday, September 20th at 10 p.m. The show will follow the season 19 premiere of ‘NCIS.’ This marks the very first time-slot change for the original series in the franchise. For its previous 18-seasons, ‘NCIS’ aired on Tuesday nights. However, season 19 will bring the show to Monday nights. The good news is, now fans can binge-watch two hours of their favorite shows every Monday night.

What Is ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ All About?

The series hasn’t yet revealed a whole lot of details about ‘NCIS: Hawai’i”. However, TVLine recently dropped some juicy details about one of the show’s lead characters.

According to the source, the show will follow a character named Jane Tennant, played by actress Vanessa Lachey. Tennant is the agent in charge of NCIS Pearl. This is special news for a couple of different reasons. First, it’s one of the few details fans have heard about the show. Secondly, the casting choice is pretty groundbreaking for the franchise. This will mark the first time a woman plays the special agent in charge.

The show has also cast New Zealand actor Alex Tarrant to play a character named Kai. Kai is surf-loving, ukulele playing, charming, Hawai’i local. And he’s part of the NCIS team. Actor Enver Gjokaj will star as Navy Captain, Joe Milius. The show will also star actors Noah Mills, Jason Antoon, Yasmine Al-Bustami, and Tori Anderson.

And, if you’re a Hawai’i native, the show is currently casting extras. ‘NCIS: Hawai’i” is looking for locals to play bystanders and residents around the islands. We’re excited for the news about the premiere date. But this tidbit of info is making us hungry for more details about the upcoming series.