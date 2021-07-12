China claims it chased away US warship sailing in South China Sea

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the U.S. will come to the Philippines' aid if China attacks its aircrafts or ships, the Associated Press reported. Blinken said Sunday that such an attack "would invoke U.S. mutual defense commitments," referring to a 1951 treaty with the Philippines that obliges both nations to come to the other's defense in the instance of an attack. The statement came on the anniversary of a 2016 international tribunal ruling in support of the Philippines that rejects China's maritime territorial claims outside of its internationally recognized waters.