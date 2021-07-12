China claims it chased away US warship sailing in South China Sea
The Chinese military claimed on Monday that its forces chased away a U.S. Navy ship sailing near Paracel Islands, a disputed piece of territory located in the South China Sea. Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force (PLAAF) Snr. Col. Tian Junli, a spokesperson for the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command, said the U.S. Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) trespassed into Chinese territorial waters, prompting Chinese naval and air forces of the PLA Southern Theater to track and monitor the U.S. warship and issue warnings for it to leave.americanmilitarynews.com
Comments / 1