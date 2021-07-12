Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

China claims it chased away US warship sailing in South China Sea

By Opinion
americanmilitarynews.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chinese military claimed on Monday that its forces chased away a U.S. Navy ship sailing near Paracel Islands, a disputed piece of territory located in the South China Sea. Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force (PLAAF) Snr. Col. Tian Junli, a spokesperson for the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command, said the U.S. Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) trespassed into Chinese territorial waters, prompting Chinese naval and air forces of the PLA Southern Theater to track and monitor the U.S. warship and issue warnings for it to leave.

americanmilitarynews.com

Comments / 1

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The South China Sea#Air Force#Plaaf#The Pla Southern Theater#Abc News#U N#Reuters#The U S Pacific Fleet#The U S Navy#Fonop#State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
United States Navy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Country
Vietnam
News Break
International Relations
Country
China
Related
MilitaryPosted by
Daily Mail

Pentagon document warns the world is moving closer to a nuclear war because Russia and China are developing new nuclear missiles, bombers and submarines

The US says there is an 'increased potential' for nuclear conflict with the country's main enemies because they are stockpiling nuclear weapons. Russia and China have been modernizing and expanding their respective arsenals over the last decade, according to a recently disclosed 2020 report from the Pentagon on nuclear operations.
MilitaryWashington Times

Rivalry with U.S. heats up with new Chinese supercarrier

Pentagon officials say they are confident that the new Gerald R. Ford class of Navy supercarriers would dominate in any conflict, but China is rapidly constructing its own carrier and is eager to join the “supercarrier arms race” to project power well beyond its territorial waters. After a troubled debut,...
POTUSNewsweek

Antony Blinken Warns U.S. Will Come to Philippines' Aid If China Attacks Aircraft, Ships

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the U.S. will come to the Philippines' aid if China attacks its aircrafts or ships, the Associated Press reported. Blinken said Sunday that such an attack "would invoke U.S. mutual defense commitments," referring to a 1951 treaty with the Philippines that obliges both nations to come to the other's defense in the instance of an attack. The statement came on the anniversary of a 2016 international tribunal ruling in support of the Philippines that rejects China's maritime territorial claims outside of its internationally recognized waters.
Tokyo, JPNewsweek

China 'Will Never Allow' Military Intervention Over Taiwan: Beijing

China has said it "will never allow" any country to intervene militarily in a Taiwan Strait conflict, one day after Japan's deputy prime minister posited a collective defense of the self-ruled island by Japanese and U.S. forces. Zhao Lijian, a spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, called recent remarks by...
Politicsrealcleardefense.com

Would China Really Sink a U.S. Navy Aircraft Carrier?

Over the past five-plus years, there is no question that tensions between the United States and China have been rapidly rising. A major source of contention has been over the South and East China Seas, and China has hinted that it would not shy away from sinking U.S. Navy aircraft carriers if it is forced to.
IndiaPosted by
The Atlantic

China Discovers the Limits of Its Power

“Chewing gum stuck on the sole of China’s shoes.” That’s how Hu Xijin, the editor of the Chinese Communist Party–run Global Times, described Australia last year. The disparaging description is typical of the disdain that China’s diplomats and propagandists have often shown toward governments that challenge Beijing—like Australia’s. China is...
Aerospace & DefenseBusiness Insider

Changes in China's military flights around Taiwan may mean Chinese pilots are learning new tactics

Observers point to increased presence of early-warning and electronic-warfare aircraft in combination with China's fighter-bombers. A strategy inspired by the US military connects and shares information between the latest combat platforms and older warplanes. Recent air force sorties by the People's Liberation Army near Taiwan indicate the Chinese military may...
Militaryamericanmilitarynews.com

US Nuclear Command calls out China’s secret nuke bases on Twitter

On Tuesday, the U.S. Strategic Command (STRATCOM), which oversees the U.S. nuclear arsenal, called out China’s secretive construction of vast new missile silo fields, capable of storing nuclear missiles. “This is the second time in two months the public has discovered what we have been saying all along about the...

Comments / 1

Community Policy