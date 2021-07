CASS COUNTY, MI — More than 1,500 freedom seekers are said to have used Vandalia’s network of safe houses in the mid-1800s along their journey on the Underground Railroad. That welcoming history of the small Cass County village, along with its well-represented population of “free Blacks” who migrated to the area, led to the village’s Paradise Lake later becoming a popular resort spot in the 1920s. It was a place “where Black families escaped, unwound and enjoyed one another’s company in a peaceful environment,” said Cathy LaPointe, of the Underground Railroad Society of Cass County.