Heran Abebe, 6, reacts as she watches her father Alebel Belay receive a Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine shot in May at The REACH at the Kennedy Center in Washington. On Thursday, President Joe Biden mandated all federal employees be vaccinated or face other restrictions as coronavirus cases surge in the U.S. (Jacquelyn Martin, Associated Press) SALT LAKE CITY — Nic Trujillo, one of more than 40,000 federal employees in Utah, welcomed theBiden administration's new requirement that the government's workforce be vaccinated against COVID-19 because he's heard about too many new cases of the deadly virus among his colleagues at the massive Internal Revenue Service center in Ogden.