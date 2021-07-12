Amazon (AMZN) Gains SMB Momentum in India via SBD Event

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NinePointTwo Capital bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,896,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 240,736 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $744,856,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barr E S & Co. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 14,341 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,708,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 57.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.