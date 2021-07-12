Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Amazon (AMZN) Gains SMB Momentum in India via SBD Event

Zacks.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAMZN - Free Report) has experienced robust sales in its Small Business Days (“SBD”) event, which was conducted between Jul 2 and Jul 4 in India. The event was focused on the upliftment of small and medium businesses (SMBs), who have gained a lot from this event. Above 84,000 SMBs received orders.

www.zacks.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amzn#Smbs#Amzn Free Report#Saheli#Amazon Com Inc#Digital Kendra#Digital#Smb#Whichwill#Tradeof Liquor#Minitv#Inindia#Zacks Rank Stocks#Revolve Group#Rvlv Free Report#Wmt Free Report#Dollar General
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Retail
News Break
Economy
Country
India
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Walmart
Related
MarketsNBC Connecticut

Amazon Cloud Revenue Growth Accelerates to 37% in Q2

Amazon Web Services again accelerated revenue growth even as it continues to lead the market. The Amazon segment announced plans to build data centers in Israel and the United Arab Emirates in the quarter. Amazon said Thursday that revenue from its cloud-computing business grew 37% year over year in the...
BusinessPosted by
Coinspeaker

Microsoft in Advanced Talk to Invest in Indian Startup OYO

The sources who unveiled the potential deal between Microsoft and OYO said there is the possibility that the hotel chain is likely to switch its database to Microsoft’s cloud services. American software and cloud services giant Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) is reportedly in advanced talks to invest in Indian startup...
MarketsZacks.com

The Tech Sector's Enormous Earnings Power

Note: The following is an excerpt from this week’s Earnings Trends report. You can access the full report that contains detailed historical actual and estimates for the current and following periods, please click here>>>. Here are the key points:. The picture emerging from the Q2 earnings season is one of...
BusinessFinancial-Planning.com

Robinhood prices IPO at bottom of marketed range

Robinhood will start trading later on Thursday after pricing its initial public offering at the low end of its range in what was a muted start for one of the year’s most highly anticipated listings. The price indicates investors weren’t clamoring to buy Robinhood’s stock the way they had with...
Stockscityindex.co.uk

Top US stocks to watch: Apple, Microsoft and Alphabet

Apple will headline the US corporate calendar today when it releases third quarter results after the markets close, with analysts expecting strong growth in both hardware and services. Analysts are expecting Apple’s third-quarter revenue to rise 22.7% year-on-year to $73.23 billion from $59.68 billion, while diluted EPS is expected to...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Insider Selling: Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CFO Sells $681,200.00 in Stock

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,549.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.55, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,871.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,391.82.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Unified Trust Company N.A. Purchases 58 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. NinePointTwo Capital purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $1,896,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the first quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 240,736 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $744,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 5.5% during the first quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% in the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 21.9% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 182,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $565,932,000 after acquiring an additional 32,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.03% of the company’s stock.
StocksZacks.com

Tech ETFs to Gain on Upbeat Apple, Microsoft Earnings

AAPL - Free Report) and Microsoft (. MSFT - Free Report) reported their quarterly results. Both tech titans topped revenue and earnings estimates, making technology ETFs excellent choices to play the upbeat results (see: all the Technology ETFs here). Lets’ take a quick look on the major details of their...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Purchases 174 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NinePointTwo Capital bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,896,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the first quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 240,736 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $744,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% during the first quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,472,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% during the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,945,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 21.9% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 182,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $565,932,000 after acquiring an additional 32,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.03% of the company’s stock.
Kentucky Statemodernreaders.com

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Trims Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $14,877,308,000. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $1,997,340,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 34,666.4% during the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 637,169 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $934,954,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 35,361.0% during the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 249,295 shares during the period. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Viking Global Investors LP Has $560.24 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NinePointTwo Capital bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,896,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 240,736 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $744,856,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barr E S & Co. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 14,341 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,708,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 57.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comments / 0

Community Policy