NFL Draft Diamonds Small School Top 25 | Who is the next “BIG” Small School Offensive Lineman?

Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa (6’7, 321 lbs) -While evaluating current Buffalo Bills tackle, Spencer Brown, many scouts were also drawn to the left side of the offensive line which Penning has been able to hold down very well. He sits atop our small school list with an excellent, very sought after frame with almost 35” arms. He also squats 625 lbs. which is actually a better number than his counterpart that was drafted in the 3rd round.