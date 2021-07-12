The Frederick Douglass Mural in Easton Begins

A groundbreaking ceremony at the site where the mural honoring Frederick Douglass will be installed was held this past Saturday, July 10, 2021, in the Hill Community at 505 South St. in Easton. The mural, which is planned to be unveiled on September 4, has been painted by world-renowned artist Michael Rosato. Dignitaries and community leaders from the Town, County, and State, joined Hill residents and others involved or interested in the Operation Frederick Douglass on the Hill project.