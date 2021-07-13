Cancel
Top Research Reports for Apple, UnitedHealth & Bank of America

By Sheraz Mian
Zacks.com
 13 days ago

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Apple (. ). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today. You can see all of...

www.zacks.com

StocksNBC San Diego

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Tesla, Zoom, Hasbro, Philips and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Hasbro — Shares of the toymaker soared more than 12% after beating on the top and bottom lines of its quarterly results. Hasbro reported earnings of $1.05 per share, topping estimates by 58 cents, according to Refinitiv. Revenue came in at $1.32 billion, compared to the $1.16 billion forecast by the Street.
MarketsZacks.com

Top Research Reports for Johnson & Johnson, Oracle & SAP

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Johnson & Johnson (. JNJ. ), Oracle (. ORCL. ), and SAP SE (. SAP. ). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly...
Financial ReportsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Bank of America Earnings: Was It a Good Quarter?

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) recently reported its second-quarter results, and it missed analyst expectations on the top line. However, as per usual, the headline numbers don't tell the full story here. In this Fool Live video clip, recorded on July 14, Fool.com contributor Matt Frankel, CFP, discusses some of the key numbers investors should pay attention to and why he's not too concerned.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

FSA Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

FSA Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 56.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,597 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 17,520 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 1.1% of FSA Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. FSA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

INTC has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $57.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 target price on Intel and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Westpark Capital started coverage on Intel in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Bank of America reiterated a sell rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.09.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) PT Raised to $100.00 at KeyCorp

ORCL has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.31.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

WES has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.23.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Barrington Research Reiterates Outperform Rating for Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT)

PRFT has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Perficient in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Perficient in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.
MarketsZacks.com

Top Research Reports for Berkshire Hathaway, PayPal & Procter & Gamble

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Berkshire Hathaway (. BRK.B. ), PayPal Holdings (. PYPL. ) and Procter & Gamble (. PG. ). These research reports have been hand-picked from the...
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Tops Q2 EPS by 27c; Lifts Outlook

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) reported Q2 EPS of $4.70, $0.27 better than the analyst estimate of $4.43. Revenue for the quarter came in at $71.3 billion versus the consensus estimate of $69.45 billion.
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

Bank of America (BAC) Tops Q2 EPS by 26c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) reported Q2 EPS of $1.03, $0.26 better than the analyst estimate of $0.77. Revenue for the quarter came in at $21.5 billion versus the consensus estimate of $21.83 billion. "¢ Net income...
Marketsbeckershospitalreview.com

UnitedHealth tops list of best healthcare stocks for 2021

UnitedHealth Group topped the list of the best healthcare stocks for the rest of 2021, Kiplinger reported July 13. In its 2020 sustainability report, published last month, the payer said it was committed to providing preventive care services to 85 percent of its 49.5 million members, an increase from 78 percent in 2019. These services include routine wellness visits, cancer screenings and vaccinations.
StocksZacks.com

2 Tech Stocks to Buy at Discounts and Hold for Long-Term Growth

JPM - Free Report) and other financial powers kicked off what is poised to be an impressive second quarter earnings season that marks real growth from the pre-covid period in FY19. The market has surged to records in the early days of Q3, with the Nasdaq up 12% since mid-May....
StocksZacks.com

New Strong Sell Stocks for July 15th

ATEC - Free Report) is a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.6% downward over the last 30 days. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (. DRNA - Free Report) is a...
StocksZacks.com

Top Research Reports for Netflix, Medtronic & AstraZeneca

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Netflix (. ). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today. You can see all of...
StocksZacks.com

Top Stock Reports for NVIDIA, Mastercard & Boeing

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including NVIDIA (. ). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today. You can see all of...
Street.Com

Bank of America Stock Is Weakening Further

Shares of Bank of America (BAC) made a new low for its move down Wednesday on the heels of its latest earnings report. Let's check on the charts again. In our review of Bank of America on June 17 we wrote that "BAC looks like it can correct to the downside in the near-term. The shallower the correction and the shorter it lasts will be clues that further gains can be seen in the weeks ahead. Stay nimble."
StocksPosted by
The Associated Press

Apple, Jefferies rise; Bank of America, Lennox fall

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:. Bank of America Corp., down $1 to $38.36. The bank’s revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts. American Airlines Group Inc., up 60 cents to $20.62. The airline gave investors an encouraging financial update. Compass Minerals International Inc., up $7.97...

