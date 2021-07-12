Analysis: St. Michaels Town Manager Dismissal Raises Questions; Answers Will Be Hard to Get

As a town we are not sure what you know about St. Michaels. I would like to provide an overview of the past to the present. Historically, St. Michaels was a poor declining seafood processing town. A decision was made several decades ago to shift to a tourism economy which brings us to what keeps the town thriving today. We are one of the top tourist destinations in the Mid-Atlantic region. Some of our highlights are a fabulous assortment of shops and art galleries, the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum, The Inn at Perry Cabin, beautiful marinas that are packed with guests throughout the boating season, and more excellent restaurants per capita than anywhere else on the Eastern Shore. The success of the town has driven up real estate prices with some ‘in town’ properties without waterfront selling for more than $1 million. It’s not uncommon for first time visitors to like what they find so much that they head straight to a real estate office and buy a weekend or even a permanent home before the end of their visit.