Saint Michaels, MD

Analysis: St. Michaels Town Manager Dismissal Raises Questions; Answers Will Be Hard to Get

By John Griep
talbotspy.org
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSt. Michaels residents continue to press for additional information about the town commission’s decision to dismiss the town manager, but the confidentiality of personnel issues makes it unlikely questions will be answered. The St. Michaels commissioners went into closed session on June 24 to discuss personnel matters, which is one...

