This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. If you’re looking to make your Halloween evenings a bit more spooktacular, two new light-up pendants featuring the Attic Bride and Phineas the Hitchhiking Ghost are on their way to Tokyo Disneyland! These, along with a brand-new figure set, are the latest efforts by the Oriental Land Company to expand into Haunted Mansion-themed merchandise, which has never been nearly as popular as it remains in the US parks.