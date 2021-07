A dramatic video shows an Indiana man rescuing his two young daughters as the Ohio River swallows up the family's SUV on July 4. Harley Day parked his SUV at English Park in Owensboro, Kentucky, to watch the fireworks show with his 1-year-old and 3-year-old daughters and his fiancee. Day stepped out of the vehicle to talk to his fiancee when one of the little girls managed to shift the SUV into neutral, WFIE reported.