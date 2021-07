The game of football just clicks for some people naturally, and Koby Keenum is one of those guys. The 6-4, 285-pound, offensive and defensive lineman for Mars Hill Bible shinned on the offensive side of the ball during the 2020 season earning All-Area honors as the Panthers took home an Alabama state championship. Hidden within the postseason honors and the state championship trophy captured, the 2020 campaign for Keenum at weakside offensive tackle was his first… his first playing offensive tackle and his first football season ever.