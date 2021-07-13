Cancel
Woodland, CA

According to Bazooka plays live in Woodland

By Special to The Enterprise
Davis Enterprise
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to Bazooka will play at the Blue Note Brewing Company, 750 Dead Cat Alley in Woodland, from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 18. Drawing inspiration from life in California, According to Bazooka writes music with irresistibly catchy melodies, well crafted lyrics and an “easy come easy go” perspective. Their Americana infused sound blurs the lines of rock, folk, blues, jazz, pop and zydeco. Rich harmonies, guitar, accordion, upright bass and drums create a sonic landscape steeped in a timeless “retro-pop” vibe. The result is a unique and inviting musical experience. The concert will include a food truck, award winning beer: kids and dogs are welcome. Find more at www.accordingtobazooka.com.

