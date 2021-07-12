Cancel
Schuylkill County, PA

WEATHER ALERT: Flash Flood Watch Issued for Monday Afternoon and Evening

By Skook News
skooknews.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for Schuylkill County. FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... * A portion of central Pennsylvania, including the following areas, Columbia, Cumberland, Dauphin, Juniata, Lebanon, Montour, Northern Lycoming, Northumberland, Perry, Schuylkill, Snyder, Southern Lycoming, Sullivan, Tioga, Union and York. * Through late tonight.

www.skooknews.com

