WEATHER ALERT: Flash Flood Watch Issued for Monday Afternoon and Evening
The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for Schuylkill County. FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... * A portion of central Pennsylvania, including the following areas, Columbia, Cumberland, Dauphin, Juniata, Lebanon, Montour, Northern Lycoming, Northumberland, Perry, Schuylkill, Snyder, Southern Lycoming, Sullivan, Tioga, Union and York. * Through late tonight.www.skooknews.com
