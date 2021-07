Thousands of Britons will be heading to local beaches and parks as the weather continues to get warmer this month. However, joggers making the most of the sunny weather and those who exercise outside should take extra care, according to personal trainer Matt Roberts, who has worked with David and Samantha Cameron; “Regardless of how fit you are, exercising outside for longer than 45 minutes to an hour will pose a significant threat to your body when it's hot outside.